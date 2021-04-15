News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video

Covid vaccine rollout shifts dramatically in favour of second doses

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:52 PM April 15, 2021   
Rachel Pooley gets her first Covid-19 vaccination at the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian

Far more second doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered across Norfolk and Waveney during the latest seven-day period - Credit: Ian Burt

New figures show the coronavirus vaccine rollout in Norfolk and Waveney has shifted dramatically in favour of second doses.

A record 58,878 people in the area received follow-up injections in the seven days up to April 11, according to the latest data published by NHS England. 

Just 2,657 were administered initial doses in the same period, a stark contrast to the 71,222 given out during one week in January.

The drop-off in first injections is to be expected, however, given the reduction in vaccine supply across the country throughout April.

Second doses are therefore being prioritised by health officials as vulnerable members of the population approach the end of their 12-week protection periods. 

Dr Christina Green at the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich holding one of the vaccinatio

Far more second doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered across Norfolk and Waveney during the latest seven-day period - Credit: Danielle Booden

But it means an increasing number in Norfolk and Waveney are now fully vaccinated, including 55,925 people aged 80 and above.

In all, 78.4pc of over-80s have had both jabs, the 13th best vaccination rate out of the 43 health systems in the country - up from 32nd last week.

Overall, 147,939 people aged 16 and over in the area have received a second shot, more than one in six (17.4pc). 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing
  2. 2 Murder victim is named as accused under armed guard in hospital
  3. 3 Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich
  1. 4 Four fish and chip shops listed among the best in the country
  2. 5 Driver flees after crashing into level crossing
  3. 6 Publican employs security after football team's bid to break rules
  4. 7 Forensics on scene as murder investigation continues
  5. 8 Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight
  6. 9 Delivery driver fined for 'flagrant' seafront stunt caught on CCTV
  7. 10 Man staged his own kidnap to get ransom from his family

Melanie Craig, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which is leading the local rollout, said: "Being vaccinated gives you the best protection from becoming seriously ill if you contract Covid-19.

"I encourage everyone who is offered the vaccine to take up the offer as soon as possible.

“Second doses are equally as important, so don’t delay when you’re invited for an appointment. You need both doses for the highest level of protection."

Melanie Craig, chief officer of the five clinical commissioning groups in Norfolk and Waveney. Pictu

Melanie Craig, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney CCG - Credit: Archant

While the number of patients administered first doses has only slightly risen since last week, the total in Norfolk and Waveney has now reached 566,923 - almost exactly two thirds of the adult population (66.5pc).

Earlier this week the rollout was extended to over-45s after the government confirmed everyone over the age of 50 had been offered a jab.

Several walk-in clinics at mass vaccination sites had to be cancelled after a sudden influx of bookings from 45 to 49-year-olds.

A drop-in session will, however, take place at Great Yarmouth's Market Gates Shopping Centre on Friday (April 16) from 9am to 3pm and Saturday (April 17) from 10am to 4pm, with no appointment necessary.

A large-scale Covid vaccination centre has opened in Harleston

A Covid vaccine being administered at the large-scale centre in Harleston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exterior photograph of a former historic water mill with green swimming pool outside and brick-built extensions

Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Aey Allen with staff at The VIne Thai in Dove Street, Norwich, which was forced to put its reopening plans on hold.

Lockdown Easing

Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Video

'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Robbie Savage Credit: Norwich City Football Club

Robbie Savage: 'Never mind Stuart Webber, it's all down to me'

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus