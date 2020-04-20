Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital Archant

Tributes have been paid to a cherished grandmother who worked at a Norfolk hospital, following her death due to coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christine Emerson, also known as Chrissie, worked as a healthcare assistant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and has been remembered as a much-loved wife, mother and grandmother.

The hospital’s chief executive Caroline Shaw and chairman Steve Barnett paid tribute to Mrs Emerson in a statement on Monday.

The hospital said: “Everyone at QEH is today coming to terms with the devastating news that one of our own healthcare assistants has died after testing positive for COVID-19. The whole family at QEH is deeply saddened at losing Chrissie Emerson who was such a valued colleague, and much-loved wife to Michael and cherished mother and grandmother.

MORE: Huge support for Clap for Our Carers celebrations across Norfolk

“We have been in touch with Chrissie’s family to extend our condolences on behalf of everyone at QEH and to offer appropriate support.

“We have informed our staff about this upsetting news and offered support to those who knew and worked closely with Chrissie. We have a range of support and counselling services available to our staff to support them during this incredibly difficult time during which we continue to focus on delivering safe care to our patients and maximising support for our staff who are working in conditions that are difficult and challenging for everyone.”