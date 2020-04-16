Video

Huge support for Clap for Our Carers celebrations across Norfolk

Barbara Tyler, from Hunstanton, taking part in the Clap for our Carers celebration on April 16. 2020. Picture: Chris Bishop Chris Bishop

The sound of clapping, kitchen utensils clanging and music filled the air tonight as people continued to applaud NHS staff and key workers in the fight against coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clapping, church bells and We Will Rock You heard across Norwich ❤️ #ClapForCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/ppXSk5S5Xa — Jess Long (@JessCiara) April 16, 2020

In a gesture of thanks to the frontline heroes, everyone across the nation has rallied together to take part in a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies at 8pm every Thursday.

Hunstanton guest house owners Bob and Sandy Duff-Dick beat pans to pay tribute NHS staff and healthcare workers in the Clap for our Carers event on April 16, 2020. Picture: Chris Bishop Hunstanton guest house owners Bob and Sandy Duff-Dick beat pans to pay tribute NHS staff and healthcare workers in the Clap for our Carers event on April 16, 2020. Picture: Chris Bishop

Last night’s public display of thanks was the fourth week of the Clap for Our Carers event, which also gives people the chance to interact with their neighbours safely - something that has become restricted during lockdown.

Residents on Middlemarch Road, Toftwood, Dereham, taking part in the nationwide Clap for our Carers celebration on April 16, 2020. They were also congratulating volunteers from Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) which is based in the town and had four of its emergency vehivles on display. Picture: Ian Clarke Residents on Middlemarch Road, Toftwood, Dereham, taking part in the nationwide Clap for our Carers celebration on April 16, 2020. They were also congratulating volunteers from Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) which is based in the town and had four of its emergency vehivles on display. Picture: Ian Clarke

As well as clapping and cheering in towns, villages and Norwich, air horns were even sounded across parts of the county and some residents carried out musical performances.

Residents on Middlemarch Road, Toftwood, Dereham, taking part in the nationwide Clap for our Carers celebration on April 16, 2020. They were also congratulating volunteers from Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) which is based in the town and had four of its emergency vehivles on display. Picture: Ian Clarke Residents on Middlemarch Road, Toftwood, Dereham, taking part in the nationwide Clap for our Carers celebration on April 16, 2020. They were also congratulating volunteers from Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) which is based in the town and had four of its emergency vehivles on display. Picture: Ian Clarke

There were extra loud cheers and applause on a Dereham estate as members of the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) - which is based in the town - joined locals for the Clap for Our Carers celebration.

Four NARS emergency vehicles went to Middlemarch Road for the special occasion and dozens of people gathered outside their homes to show their appreciation for the teams and all the millions of carers around the country.

Residents on Cromwell Road in Sprowston, Nowich, taking part in the Clap for Carers event on April 16, 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie Residents on Cromwell Road in Sprowston, Nowich, taking part in the Clap for Carers event on April 16, 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

The idea came from NARS first responder Steve Maddams who said they were all touched by the rousing ovation.

Residents on Cromwell Road in Sprowston, Nowich, taking part in the Clap for Carers event on April 16, 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie Residents on Cromwell Road in Sprowston, Nowich, taking part in the Clap for Carers event on April 16, 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

“It was brilliant to see so many people out and we all appreciate the support from the community,” he said.

Earlier the crews went for a photo in front of Dereham’s Railway Tavern pub, which has a huge banner supporting the NHS.

To support NARS click here.

And on the coast, Barbara Tyler, from Hunstanton, whose daughter works for the NHS in Leicester, showed her appreciation.

“They’re brilliant, my daughter is a paramedic,” she said. “So she’s right in the frontline.”

The Clap for Our Carers campaign, which started online, is being staged because, its organisers say, “during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful”.

This week’s clap came as foreign secretary Dominic Raab announced in the daily Downing Street press conference that the UK-wide lockdown would continue for at least another three weeks.

MORE: Bin crews hailed as ‘unsung heroes’ during lockdown

This week’s clap came as foreign secretary Dominic Raab announced in the daily Downing Street press conference that the UK-wide lockdown would continue for at least another three weeks.

He said: “Together we must keep up this national effort for a while longer. There is light at the end of the tunnel but we are in a delicate stage of the pandemic. Please stay at home. Now is not the moment to give the coronavirus a second chance.”

He reiterated the message that people should stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS.

The press conference heard the NHS had capacity to deal with the pandemic and the rate of infection in the community was flattening out.

But the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said it was important lockdown restrictions were not relaxed as a second peak of coronavirus infections would damage public health and the economy.

Norfolk hospitals confirmed on April 16 that 15 more people had died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, a new high for the number of fatalities reported in one day.

The total number of deaths so far in the region now stands at 148, up from 133 the previous day.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.