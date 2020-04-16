Search

Advanced search

Video

Huge support for Clap for Our Carers celebrations across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 20:43 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:52 16 April 2020

Barbara Tyler, from Hunstanton, taking part in the Clap for our Carers celebration on April 16. 2020. Picture: Chris Bishop

Barbara Tyler, from Hunstanton, taking part in the Clap for our Carers celebration on April 16. 2020. Picture: Chris Bishop

Chris Bishop

The sound of clapping, kitchen utensils clanging and music filled the air tonight as people continued to applaud NHS staff and key workers in the fight against coronavirus.

In a gesture of thanks to the frontline heroes, everyone across the nation has rallied together to take part in a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies at 8pm every Thursday.

Hunstanton guest house owners Bob and Sandy Duff-Dick beat pans to pay tribute NHS staff and healthcare workers in the Clap for our Carers event on April 16, 2020. Picture: Chris BishopHunstanton guest house owners Bob and Sandy Duff-Dick beat pans to pay tribute NHS staff and healthcare workers in the Clap for our Carers event on April 16, 2020. Picture: Chris Bishop

Last night’s public display of thanks was the fourth week of the Clap for Our Carers event, which also gives people the chance to interact with their neighbours safely - something that has become restricted during lockdown.

Residents on Middlemarch Road, Toftwood, Dereham, taking part in the nationwide Clap for our Carers celebration on April 16, 2020. They were also congratulating volunteers from Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) which is based in the town and had four of its emergency vehivles on display. Picture: Ian ClarkeResidents on Middlemarch Road, Toftwood, Dereham, taking part in the nationwide Clap for our Carers celebration on April 16, 2020. They were also congratulating volunteers from Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) which is based in the town and had four of its emergency vehivles on display. Picture: Ian Clarke

As well as clapping and cheering in towns, villages and Norwich, air horns were even sounded across parts of the county and some residents carried out musical performances.

Residents on Middlemarch Road, Toftwood, Dereham, taking part in the nationwide Clap for our Carers celebration on April 16, 2020. They were also congratulating volunteers from Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) which is based in the town and had four of its emergency vehivles on display. Picture: Ian ClarkeResidents on Middlemarch Road, Toftwood, Dereham, taking part in the nationwide Clap for our Carers celebration on April 16, 2020. They were also congratulating volunteers from Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) which is based in the town and had four of its emergency vehivles on display. Picture: Ian Clarke

There were extra loud cheers and applause on a Dereham estate as members of the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) - which is based in the town - joined locals for the Clap for Our Carers celebration.

Four NARS emergency vehicles went to Middlemarch Road for the special occasion and dozens of people gathered outside their homes to show their appreciation for the teams and all the millions of carers around the country.

Residents on Cromwell Road in Sprowston, Nowich, taking part in the Clap for Carers event on April 16, 2020. Picture: Sophie WyllieResidents on Cromwell Road in Sprowston, Nowich, taking part in the Clap for Carers event on April 16, 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

The idea came from NARS first responder Steve Maddams who said they were all touched by the rousing ovation.

Residents on Cromwell Road in Sprowston, Nowich, taking part in the Clap for Carers event on April 16, 2020. Picture: Sophie WyllieResidents on Cromwell Road in Sprowston, Nowich, taking part in the Clap for Carers event on April 16, 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

“It was brilliant to see so many people out and we all appreciate the support from the community,” he said.

Earlier the crews went for a photo in front of Dereham’s Railway Tavern pub, which has a huge banner supporting the NHS.

To support NARS click here.

And on the coast, Barbara Tyler, from Hunstanton, whose daughter works for the NHS in Leicester, showed her appreciation.

“They’re brilliant, my daughter is a paramedic,” she said. “So she’s right in the frontline.”

The Clap for Our Carers campaign, which started online, is being staged because, its organisers say, “during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful”.

This week’s clap came as foreign secretary Dominic Raab announced in the daily Downing Street press conference that the UK-wide lockdown would continue for at least another three weeks.

MORE: Bin crews hailed as ‘unsung heroes’ during lockdown

This week’s clap came as foreign secretary Dominic Raab announced in the daily Downing Street press conference that the UK-wide lockdown would continue for at least another three weeks.

He said: “Together we must keep up this national effort for a while longer. There is light at the end of the tunnel but we are in a delicate stage of the pandemic. Please stay at home. Now is not the moment to give the coronavirus a second chance.”

He reiterated the message that people should stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS.

The press conference heard the NHS had capacity to deal with the pandemic and the rate of infection in the community was flattening out.

But the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said it was important lockdown restrictions were not relaxed as a second peak of coronavirus infections would damage public health and the economy.

Norfolk hospitals confirmed on April 16 that 15 more people had died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, a new high for the number of fatalities reported in one day.

The total number of deaths so far in the region now stands at 148, up from 133 the previous day.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Former Jarrold employees turned entrepreneurs to appear on BBC show

A card game called Totes Emosh, created by two former Jarrold employees, will be put to the test on an upcoming episode of BBC's The Customer is Always Right, L-R Jamas from Exosuit, Neil from Lustre (the entrepreneurs they were up against), presenter Lucy Alexander and David Barrett from Totes Emosh Credit: David Barrett

Man whose body was found in river ‘lived a chaotic lifestyle’ inquest hears

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Huge support for Clap for Our Carers celebrations across Norfolk

Barbara Tyler, from Hunstanton, taking part in the Clap for our Carers celebration on April 16. 2020. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24