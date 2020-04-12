Video

Rock drummer raises £1,000 for hospital - despite still having his hair!

Deaf Havana's Tom Ogden (left) is shaving his head in aid of The Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Ian Burt

The drummer of Norfolk rock band Deaf Havana has raised more than £1,000 for his local hospital to support staff during the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Ogden plans to shave his head in aid of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where his mum Anne Ogden is working in the intensive unit.

Mrs Ogden, who works at the hospital in endoscopy, and is now among staff helping to look after treating patients who have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Read more: ‘Keep your heads up’: BBC comedy star’s video message to Norwich students

The 32-year-old, who lives in west Norfolk, said: “I was initially going to raise £250 and it went past that within a couple of hours, I was just shocked by it and it went up and just kept going up and up. My wife nudged me in the night and said it was over a £1,000. “People seem to want to help and it is great.

“I speak to her every day, I don’t think she likes telling me a lot and you can tell she is different, she is worried and she is tired .

“My mum is a nurse and has been a nurse my entire life. She has now been taken off her normal post and is working in intensive care looking after Covid patients helping them get through this horrendous illness.

“Alot of people, a lot of carers and nurses and paramedics have been taken off their normal posts. It’s a very strange time to be alive, everybody is trying to do their bit to muck in.”

The hospital has so far seen 40 patients recover after testing positive for the virus.

Read more: Coronavirus: Amazing drone images of giant rainbow

The father-of-two is now aiming for £1,500 before he braves the shave.

Mr Ogden said: “I feel like the doctors, nurses and paramedics are fighting this disease while everyone else is told to stay at home. I can’t just do nothing, especially when my Mother has joined the fight and is currently working in intensive care, so I want to do a little something to try and at least help somebody.

All of your donations will be going directly to my local hospital, where my mum is currently posted, and will be used to help during this unnerving time.”

Visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/tom-ogden2 to donate to the fundraiser.

For more inspirational stories about how people are coming together to help others in need, join our ‘Here to Help’ Facebook group!