Coronavirus: Amazing drone images of giant rainbow

Magnificent rainbow painted on the playground at Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery by the children of local critical care workers. Picture: CHRIS TAYLOR / christaylorphoto.co.uk Archant

We usually look to the sky to see a rainbow. But the roles have been reversed in these amazing drone shots.

For the craft owned by photographer Chris Taylor hovered high to capture images of a giant rainbow at a north Norfolk primary school.

It was created by the children of critical workers who attend Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery, to thank key workers at the front line of the coronavirus fight.

Headteacher Rachael Carter said: “The school staff have been absolutely amazing in organising different and varied activities for the children to do, especially during this Easter holiday period and I would like to thank them all for their hard work and dedication during these difficult times.

“It is so important that the school remains partially open to care for and support the children of key workers and we are more than happy to do so.

“On behalf of everyone at Sheringham Primary we would like to thank all of the key workers who are doing such a fantastic job.”

