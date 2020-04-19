Search

Hospital receptionist is vital link between patients and families

19 April, 2020 - 06:08
Receptionist Jane Longmore at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

A hospital receptionist has become a vital link between patients and their families.

Jane Longmore, front house receptionist at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn has been a welcoming face for patients and visitors for two years, working as a volunteer before that.

Her role as the first point of contact for many has changed since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Since restrictions were brought in across the hospital, limiting visitors to a few exceptions, Mrs Longmore now supports our patients by bringing their belongings up to them on the wards, often taking clothes, phones or food items dropped off by friends and families.

She is also helping those patients still coming into the hospital – many appointments have been switched to telephone or online video consultations but some still need to attend (often for physical examinations) and are glad to see a welcoming smile and help to navigate their way round the hospital.

Mrs Longmore said: “Families have been very appreciative of us creating the link between themselves and their relatives. At times we have exchanged messages between patients and relatives, as well as taking personal belongings to patients to help keep their morale up during their stay.

“It’s great to support our clinical staff and patients, in a time like this. We can all do our bit.”

In response to national guidelines on social distancing and to help limit the risk of infection, visitors are not allowed at the QEH.

Exceptions are being made for an immediate member of the family or carer of a patient receiving end of life care, a birthing partner accompanying a woman in labour, a parent or appropriate adult visiting a child and those attending the Emergency Department.

