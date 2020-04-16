Search

Advanced search

Doctor says coronavirus ‘like going into a war zone against an invisible army’

PUBLISHED: 10:49 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 16 April 2020

Dr Govindan Raghuraman, deputy mdeical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: QEH

Dr Govindan Raghuraman, deputy mdeical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: QEH

Archant

A senior doctor says he is humbled and amazed at how hospital staff have risen to the challenge of entering the coronavirus war zone.

Dr Govindan Raghuraman is deputy medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, where 55 patients have been saved from Covid-19. Another 40, mainly elderly and with underlying health conditions, have died.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Dr Raghuraman said: “Every single person here at the QEH and across the NHS and wider healthcare community is being affected by this. It’s like going into a war zone against an invisible army.

“I have been humbled and amazed at the enthusiasm, engagement and willingness from our staff across all areas to go above and beyond. Our patient focus has never been greater.

“The work of many departments across the trust has become more intense and more crucial than ever – I want to applaud our support services working behind the scenes as well as our clinical and admin teams.”

MORE - QEH nurses’ children make touching video appeal

Other areas of the QEH are seeing the effects of coronavirus on their workload.

Dr Raghuraman said: “We have seen a significant decrease in the amount of attendances to our emergency department since social distancing guidelines have been put into place. This drop in attendances means we can spend more time giving exceptional care to those who really need it.

“Furthermore, we have been able to redirect our resources to other areas to fight coronavirus, while still continuing to care for emergency patients and those who are seriously ill.

“Other benefits we have noticed from social distancing include reducing the amount of follow-ups required in our outpatients department and the recent implementation of video consultations.

“Coronavirus is changing the way the hospital is functioning – we are constantly adapting and responding to daily changes.”

MORE - 10 businesses delivering food and drink in west Norfolk

Dr Raghuraman said it was not just the hospital feeling the force of Covid-19.

“Overall community health care has improved and people are using the appropriate routes before attending hospital, such as pharmacies, NHS online advice or NHS 111,” he said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Business paying £30,000 in insurance to include disease cover has claim rejected

Andrew Barnes is the owner of Bure Valley Railway, and specifically requested a policy to cover the SME in the event of an epidemic. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Months or weeks? How long will lockdown last and what will extension mean for you?

The government is to decision whether to extend or ease UK coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

“It’s just so devastating” - OPEN chief speaks of heartache after charity and venue closes

OPEN Youth Trust chief executive Laura Rycroft. Picture: Jordan Hudson/OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich
Drive 24