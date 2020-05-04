Search

Hardship fund set up for hospital staff battling coronavirus

04 May, 2020 - 18:00
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Photo: QEH

QEH

A special hardship fund has been set up at a Norfolk hospital to help front-line staff buy essentials.

Financial uncertainties caused by coronavirus are adding to the worries of those in the frontline of the fight against it, says a report to the board of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, which meets on Tuesday.

“We have therefore set up a hardship fund to support staff,” it adds.

“This means colleagues who have lost household income as a result of the pandemic can apply for financial support and there is a means in which we can arrange for staff to get an advance of up to £50 per week during the pandemic. The Cavell Nurses Trust is also offering rapid financial support to nursing and midwifery colleagues who may be struggling to get by during the lockdown as well as signposting to other organisations who can offer further help and guidance.”

A Covid-19 fund to support patient and staff at he hospital was launched online at JustGiving five weeks ago.

MORE - JustGiving page launched for patients and staff at QEH

The board report says since then just over £35,000 has been donated.

“We have asked our staff how they would like us to spend the money so that we can listen carefully to this feedback, and act on ideas from staff that will strengthen support for them and improve patient and staff experience,” it adds.

“This will include improvements to staff changing room and rest areas and strengthened emotional wellbeing support for staff through and post Covid.”

The report says the hospital continues to receive “fantastic support” from its local community. It includes hundreds of offers of help from local businesses and members of the public ranging from the provision of food, self-care items, transport and accommodation.

“Social media has also been flooded with messages of support and gratitude for Team QEH, including from our local MPs, local school children, patients and families,” it says.

“We have a thank you wall in the main entrance of our hospital, which is now full of messages for our staff.”

