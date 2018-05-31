Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus JustGiving page launched for hospital patients and staff

PUBLISHED: 15:26 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 01 April 2020

A JustGiving page has been set up for staff and patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

A JustGiving page has been set up for staff and patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2010

A fundraising page has been set up so people can show support for west Norfolk’s main hospital as staff battle coronavirus.

The JustGiving page is collecting donations for patients and staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Money raised will help provide extra goods to support patients and boost staff morale during difficult times.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Professor Steve Barnett, chairman of the trust that runs the hospital, said: “The local community has been fantastic and the donations in kind we have received have proved invaluable for our staff who are going above and beyond to care for the increasing number of patients affected by Covid-19 and to keep everyone safe.

“The public and local businesses have really rallied round to provide food and other supplies for our staff who are working incredibly hard to deliver the best care for patients, in challenging circumstances. We greatly appreciate the support we are receiving. Thank you.”

MORE - Lockdown could last into June

Gifts from wellwishers to the hospital have so far included fruits, bags of potatoes, fresh milk, cakes, soft drinks, water and snacks as well as toiletries for personal care packages.

There have also been offers of free accommodation for front line staff.

The trust is aiming to raise £5,000 through the JustGiving page, which can be accessed here.

Donations can also be sent by cheques payable to QEH Covid-19 Support Fund No 41020 and sent to the Finance Department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Road, King’s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 4ET.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Norwich couple stuck on remote Philippines island due to coronavirus pandemic

Lewis Smith and Emma Howard are stuck in the Philippines resort of El Nido due to flights being cancelled Picture: Emma Howard

Can I take my dog on two walks a day? Coronavirus pet questions answered

Many owners have been left wondering how they can walk their dog properly during the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Easter is cancelled’: Norfolk’s ‘Mr Chocolate’ gives away Easter eggs he can’t sell

Digby Eddison, pictured with his Easter chocolate eggs at Harald's in Cromer which he has had now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

This Norfolk deli has been named the best in East Anglia

Mark & Rosie Kacary run the Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Poundland closes 100 branches – including in Norfolk

Poundland in the Vancouver Quarter, King's Lynn, is closing due to coronavirus. Pic: Archant

‘Lockdown could last into June’ - Coronavirus expert answers our key questions

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school has answered questions about coronavirus. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24