Coronavirus JustGiving page launched for hospital patients and staff

A JustGiving page has been set up for staff and patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2010

A fundraising page has been set up so people can show support for west Norfolk’s main hospital as staff battle coronavirus.

The JustGiving page is collecting donations for patients and staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Money raised will help provide extra goods to support patients and boost staff morale during difficult times.

Professor Steve Barnett, chairman of the trust that runs the hospital, said: “The local community has been fantastic and the donations in kind we have received have proved invaluable for our staff who are going above and beyond to care for the increasing number of patients affected by Covid-19 and to keep everyone safe.

“The public and local businesses have really rallied round to provide food and other supplies for our staff who are working incredibly hard to deliver the best care for patients, in challenging circumstances. We greatly appreciate the support we are receiving. Thank you.”

Gifts from wellwishers to the hospital have so far included fruits, bags of potatoes, fresh milk, cakes, soft drinks, water and snacks as well as toiletries for personal care packages.

There have also been offers of free accommodation for front line staff.

The trust is aiming to raise £5,000 through the JustGiving page, which can be accessed here.

Donations can also be sent by cheques payable to QEH Covid-19 Support Fund No 41020 and sent to the Finance Department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Road, King’s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 4ET.