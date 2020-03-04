Pupil cleared of Coronavirus after falling ill following ski trip
PUBLISHED: 17:21 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 04 March 2020
A pupil who fell ill following a ski trip has been cleared of coronavirus.
Three pupils from Springwood High School in King's Lynn were sent home last week and one told to self-isolate after falling ill following a skiing trip to Austria.
They were part of a group of 28 students and three staff from the school who visited the country two weeks ago on a half-term trip.
A coronavirus test on one pupil has come back negative.
Andy Johnson, Executive Headteacher at the West Norfolk Academies Trust, which Springwood High School is a member, said: "Today we've been informed that the pupil who had felt unwell following a half term skiing trip to Austria has returned a negative result for coronavirus.
"We're now awaiting confirmation of a negative result for another pupil who we advised to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.
"A third pupil, currently off sick from school, has been told by the NHS that they do not require a test based on their symptoms.
"Springwood staff will continue to remain vigilant of any student who is showing cold and flu symptoms, and we will continue to follow Government advice."