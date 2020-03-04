Search

Pupil cleared of Coronavirus after falling ill following ski trip

PUBLISHED: 17:21 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 04 March 2020

Springwood High School in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A pupil who fell ill following a ski trip has been cleared of coronavirus.

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where a pupil has been cleared of Coronavirus. Picture: Ian BurtHeadteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where a pupil has been cleared of Coronavirus. Picture: Ian Burt

Three pupils from Springwood High School in King's Lynn were sent home last week and one told to self-isolate after falling ill following a skiing trip to Austria.

They were part of a group of 28 students and three staff from the school who visited the country two weeks ago on a half-term trip.

A coronavirus test on one pupil has come back negative.

Andy Johnson, Executive Headteacher at the West Norfolk Academies Trust, which Springwood High School is a member, said: "Today we've been informed that the pupil who had felt unwell following a half term skiing trip to Austria has returned a negative result for coronavirus.

READ MORE: Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears.

"We're now awaiting confirmation of a negative result for another pupil who we advised to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

"A third pupil, currently off sick from school, has been told by the NHS that they do not require a test based on their symptoms.

"Springwood staff will continue to remain vigilant of any student who is showing cold and flu symptoms, and we will continue to follow Government advice."

