Search

Advanced search

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 15:37 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 27 February 2020

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2013

Three pupils at a Norfolk high school have been sent home and one told to self-isolate after falling ill following a skiing trip.

The three, who attend Springwood High School in King's Lynn, were part of a party of 28 students and three staff on a half-term trip to Austria last week.

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher at the West Norfolk Academies Trust, of which Springwood is a member, said: "Today one of our Springwood students, who had been on a half term skiing trip to Austria, felt unwell, and after contacting 111, this pupil has been advised, as a precautionary measure, to self-isolate.

"Two other students who were on this trip and also showing cold symptoms. We have advised them to go home, contact 111, seek medical advice and if necessary to self-isolate. We will be contacting the other 25 students who went on a skiing trip over half term.

"None of these students have tested positive for coronavirus - nor have they been tested. At this stage, everything we have done has been a precautionary measure.

"The school will remain open and we will remain vigilant of any student who is off school or who is showing cold or flu symptoms.

"We are also following government advice and implemented a strategy that includes placing hand sanitisers and tissues in each room and also reminding students of good hand hygiene."

It came as two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in England.

READ MORE:Stockpiling because of coronavirus 'may become rife', UEA professor warns

The two patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres after contracting the virus in Italy and Tenerife, according to England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty.

The new cases bring the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the UK to 15.

Authorities in Italy say the number of people infected in the country has increased to 447 and 14 people have died, while Austria has reported two cases.

In Japan, all schools will close for several weeks, while in the US experts have reported the first case of unknown origin, which suggests the virus is spreading there.

Prof Whitty said: "Two further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of UK cases to 15.

"The virus was passed on in Italy and Tenerife and the patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres in Royal Liverpool Hospital and the Royal Free Hospital, London."

One of the cases is understood to be a parent from Burbage Primary School in Buxton, Derbyshire, who caught the virus while in Tenerife.

Public Health England has not advised schools to shut in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus, although a number have done so across the country.

The organisation's medical director Paul Cosford told Radio 4's Today programme: "Schools have to take difficult decisions given the complexity of issues that they are facing.

"What I would say is that our general advice is not to close schools."

READ MORE: Your rights to get paid in the event of coronavirus affecting you















Topic Tags:

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture; Dan Grimmer

List of Norfolk villages set to receive fast broadband revealed

County Broadband urges Norfolk villages to join Hyperfast full-fibre network. Picture: County Broadband

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich cafe set to close after seven years

Wild Thyme will close in July after seven years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture; Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

WATCH: Five people arrested in Sainsbury’s car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

‘I love Emi Buendia’ - Farke defends his tough stance

Emi Buendia has to fight his way back into the Norwich City first team Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Primark fuels rumours about new Great Yarmouth store with cryptic tweet

New signs in Palmers shop windows proclaim the 'last few days' of its closing down sale as it prepares to shut for good Picture: Liz Coates

City v Leicester - Press Conference RECAP: Hernandez undergoes knee surgery; Zimbo out for Foxes

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez has undergone knee surgery for the second time this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Imminent roadworks at busy junction will see new double mini roundabout

A major project at an increasingly busy junction in Gorleston will see the construction of a double mini roundabout. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24