Norfolk hospital chairman moves on after three years

The chairman of a Norfolk hospital is leaving for a job closer to home.

Professor Steve Barnett has been chair of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn since 2018.

He is leaving to become chair of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Peterborough City, Stamford and Rutland and Hinchingbrooke hospitals.

Announcing the move, the QEH said he was leaving in April to become chair of his local hospital.

Prof Barnett said: “It has been a privilege to work with so many talented and committed colleagues at QEH. I’m confident that the foundations for effective and sustainable improvements are very much in place and I know that I will be leaving the trust in the very safest of hands.

"When I reflect on just how far QEH has come over the last three to four years, I am nothing but proud of everything QEH has achieved, not least the year-on-year improvements to the quality of care and safety and our financial position.

"It’s fair to say that QEH is well on the way to achieving its vision of becoming the best rural district general hospital for patient and staff experience and I have every confidence that this tremendous organisation will only go from strength to strength.”

Prof Barnett became interim chair at the QEH in November, 2018 - two months after it was rated inadequate and placed in special measures.

With many of the concerns such as low staffing levels on some wards addressed, the hospital is hoping it may be able to leave special measures this year.

Jo Rust (left) with campaigners outside the QEH and North West Norfolk MP James Wild (centre, rear) - Credit: Jo Rust

During Mr Barnett's spell at the helm of the 500-bed QEH, the state of the hospital has become a major issue after it was left off the list of those being awarded funds for a new build by central government in October, 2020.

Still operational more than a decade after its originally anticipated lifespan of 30 years, more than 200 props are needed to hold up parts of the roof.

Staff now hope the QEH will be one of eight further new builds which are expected to be announced shortly.

Recruitment is now under way for Mr Barnett's replacement.

Almost 10,000 people have signed the EDP's petition for a new hospital at change.org.