MPs meet minister to press case to rebuild crumbling hospital

MPs pressed the case to replace a crumbling Norfolk hospital when they met health secretary Sajid Javid this week.

They are calling for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn to be among eight new hospitals which will be given the go-ahead to be built by 2030, after it missed out in a previous funding round.

James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, and Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk met the minister in London this week.

They told him the QEH is now in its 42nd year but was built to last only 30 and that 80pc of the building is covered in failing concrete planks.

The hospital is also the most propped in the country with more than 200 supports holding up its cracking roof.

Protests and campaigns have been running to have the hospital rebuilt - including the EDP's Rebuild the QEH campaign.

An example of one of the 131 props in place around the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, including its kitchen and Rudham ward. - Credit: QEH

The MPs said a new build that would be an opportunity to transform local health care, integrating primary, community, mental health, acute, social care and third sectors in a health and wellbeing village.

Mr Wild also presented the health secretary with petitions signed by local residents that he was given when he met campaigners in December.

Speaking after the meeting, he said: “This was an important opportunity to make the strong case for QEH to be one of the new hospitals the government has committed to building by 2030.

"We impressed on the health secretary the urgent need to replace the ageing buildings which have over 200 props supporting the decaying roof with a modern hospital fit for the future.

"This was a positive meeting with the Health Secretary ahead of decisions on the next phase of the process and he recognised the level of support for a new hospital.”

More than 100 hospitals have applied to be among the eight to receive funding for a revamp.

A decision on whether the QEH has been selected to proceed to the next stage of the assessment process is expected early this year ahead of a final decision.

Almost 10,000 people have signed an EDP petition calling for a new hospital

