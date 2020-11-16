Search

Coronavirus testing centre reopens after outbreak among staff

PUBLISHED: 11:45 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 16 November 2020

Postwick COVID test centre Norwich Pictures: ARCHANT

Postwick COVID test centre Norwich Pictures: ARCHANT

Archant

A coronavirus testing centre forced to close following an outbreak among staff has reopened.

Postwick COVID test centre Norwich Pictures: ARCHANT

People with tests booked at the Postwick Park and Ride site on the edge of Norwich on Sunday were turned away and instructed to travel to Great Yarmouth or Ipswich after four workers tested positive for Covid-19.

There had been reports of up to 14 staff members contracting the virus since Friday, though it is thought several more are still awaiting results.

However, on Monday, the drive-through centre - Norfolk’s biggest testing facility and one of the government’s pilot sites - had reopened to the public.

The coronavirus testing centre at Postwick, off the A47, has reopened following an outbreak among staff. Picture: Mike Page

It is not yet clear whether the cause of the outbreak has been identified and what measures have been put in place by public health officials to prevent further instances.

Moreover, it remains to be seen whether the site is operating with a reduced workforce and thus has a lesser testing capacity.

Since opening in June, two 40-strong teams have been working at Norfolk County Council’s park and ride site, where people can get both assisted and self-administered tests for Covid-19.

The coronavirus testing centre at Postwick, off the A47, has reopened following an outbreak among staff. Picture: Mike Page

People with symptoms, including a new, continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss of or change in their normal sense of smell or taste, are directed there after booking tests through the government website or by calling 119 - you cannot just turn up.

On Sunday a spokesman for G4S, which runs the Postwick site in partnership with the government, said it was being deep cleaned and that positive tests had been reported in the appropriate manner.

A coronavirus outbreak is defined as when there are two or more cases.

As of last Thursday, there were 69 in Norfolk, across schools, care settings and businesses in the county.

