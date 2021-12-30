Everywhere offering walk-in Covid booster jabs in Norfolk and Waveney today
Published: 7:26 AM December 30, 2021
- Credit: Neil Didsbury
With the Omicron variant spreading across the country, many will be keen to get their booster jab before the new year.
Here are the centres in Norfolk and Waveney offering walk-in Covid boosters on Thursday, December 30:
- Sir John Leman High School, Beccles - 8am to 12.30pm
- Cromer Group Practice - 2pm to 4pm
- Cromer Hospital - 8.30am to 5pm
- The Town Hall, Downham Market - 9am to 4pm
- Louise Hamilton Centre at James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston - 7.30am to 7pm
- Market Gates Shopping Centre, Great Yarmouth - 7.30am to 5.30pm
- Kelling Hospital, High Kelling - 10am to 4pm
- Hoveton Village Hall - 8.30am to 5pm
- St James Medical Practice, King's Lynn - 2pm to 5pm
- Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - 8am to 5pm
- Universal Pharmacy, Swaffham - 8am to 6pm
- Thetford Healthy Living Centre - 8.30am to 11.30am and 1.30pm to 3.30pm
- Upwell Health Centre - 9.30am to 12pm
Booster vaccines are available to all adults in the UK who had their second dose of the Covid vaccine at least three months ago.
Updates will be available on both the Twitter and Facebook pages of the NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG.
You can also find your closest open walk-in vaccine clinic via the Norfolk County Council website.