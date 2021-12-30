Everywhere offering walk-in Covid booster jabs in Norfolk and Waveney today

Sophie Smith, 18, from North Walsham was among those to attend the walk-in vaccine centre at Market Gates, in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

With the Omicron variant spreading across the country, many will be keen to get their booster jab before the new year.

Here are the centres in Norfolk and Waveney offering walk-in Covid boosters on Thursday, December 30:

Sir John Leman High School, Beccles - 8am to 12.30pm

Cromer Group Practice - 2pm to 4pm

Cromer Hospital - 8.30am to 5pm

The Town Hall, Downham Market - 9am to 4pm

Louise Hamilton Centre at James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston - 7.30am to 7pm

Market Gates Shopping Centre, Great Yarmouth - 7.30am to 5.30pm

Kelling Hospital, High Kelling - 10am to 4pm

Hoveton Village Hall - 8.30am to 5pm

St James Medical Practice, King's Lynn - 2pm to 5pm

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - 8am to 5pm

Universal Pharmacy, Swaffham - 8am to 6pm

Thetford Healthy Living Centre - 8.30am to 11.30am and 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Upwell Health Centre - 9.30am to 12pm

Booster vaccines are available to all adults in the UK who had their second dose of the Covid vaccine at least three months ago.

Updates will be available on both the Twitter and Facebook pages of the NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG.

You can also find your closest open walk-in vaccine clinic via the Norfolk County Council website.