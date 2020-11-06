Search

‘Look out for your neighbours in lockdown’ plea from mayor

PUBLISHED: 13:02 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 06 November 2020

Hunstanton High Street where traders are again teaming up to deliver to locked-down customers Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A town’s mayor has urged residents to look out for their neighbours during the latest lockdown.

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp is appealing for people to look out for their neighbours Picture: Jemma GreefHunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp is appealing for people to look out for their neighbours Picture: Jemma Greef

Independent traders in Hunstanton are geared up to deliver to customers in lockdown.

Now the town’s mayor Tony Bishopp has called on those living in and around the town to do their bit.

“During this challenging time, with daily changes to the situation, I urge all residents to be mindful of your elderly or vulnerable neighbours,” said Mr Bishopp. “Perhaps you could offer to collect their shopping or prescriptions? This confusing and perhaps frightening time will see some people, particularly in isolation, feeling lonely.

“Perhaps you could consider passing those people your contact number, spend some time chatting to them on the phone, and a regular call to make sure they are still well.”

Leanne Hepworth, from Kemp's Fruit & Veg in Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopLeanne Hepworth, from Kemp's Fruit & Veg in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Mr Bishopp paid tribute to keyworkers in the coastal community.

“The professions, trades, police, food retail, delivery personnel and charities to mention but a few,” he added. “All have my admiration and eternal gratitude.

“These people do, of course include the magnificent staff within the NHS, an institution which we must treasure and protect, who are currently working at great risk to themselves.”

Mr Bishopp said support was available in the town for parents of babies and young children.

“Little Lights toddler group are there to welcome and support during the precious early years of family life,” he said.

“Rev Sam and Suzie work hard in the community and are happy to offer help to anyone who may be struggling at this time.”

Little Lights can be contacted on 07814 629232, by e-mailing goodhopecommunities@gmail.com and on Facebook www.facebook.com/LittleLightsHunstanton.

Anyone who feels lonely can join Hunstanton Friends at their Friday morning virtual meetings. Contact Hilary on 01485 533631 or Dawn on 01485 779746 for further details.

Mr Bishopp said he also wished to thank people in Hunstanton and the surrounding areas for observing social distancing measures.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press.

