Search

Advanced search

Seaside traders ‘all geared up again’ to deliver to locked down customers

PUBLISHED: 12:23 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 04 November 2020

Hunstanton High Street where traders are again teaming up to deliver to locked-down customers Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton High Street where traders are again teaming up to deliver to locked-down customers Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Seaside traders are getting set to relaunch deliveries to customers as lockdown two gets under way.

Leanne Kemp, from Kemp's Fruit & Veg in Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopLeanne Kemp, from Kemp's Fruit & Veg in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

The butcher, the baker and the fruit and veg shop on Hunstanton High Street teamed up earlier this year to keep those isolating supplied, while a nearby deli saw demand for its online produce boom.

Leanne Hepworth, of Kemp’s Fruit and Veg, said businesses were ready to go into bat again.

“To be honest we saw it coming, most of us were expecting it,” she said. “We’re going to continue offering the services we offered previously, liaising with the butchers and the bakers for the people who need us.”

Like nearby Richards Butchers and Mr Bun the Baker, Kemp’s can be contacted via Facebook.

Richard Burton, from Richard's Butchers in Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopRichard Burton, from Richard's Butchers in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

READ MORE: Updates on Norfolk’s big events amid second Covid-19 lockdown

Behind the butcher’s counter Richard Burton said: “It’s two weeks too late. He should just have put it into law that you have to wear a mask or visor and let us get on with our lives.”

Richards runs a delivery service from Tuesdays to Thursdays in conjunction with Mr Bun, where proprietor Pete Gogehan was making around 40 deliveries a week during the previous lockdown.

“We’re all geared up again,” he said. “Nothing’s going to change, we’re all prepared.”

READ MORE: ‘Ringing off the hook’ - boom for restaurants in rush for final pre-lockdown meal

All three shops will be staying open as well as offering deliveries to customers.

Mark Kacary, who runs the Norfolk Deli on Greevegate and the Norfolk Deli Café on the High Street said: “We are closing the Café today and this will remain closed for the foreseeable future as if we’re honest, we don’t see lockdown two ending on December 2 unless we want to have a very painful lockdown three in January.

“November is a quiet month on the north Norfolk coast even at the best of times, there aren’t many or any events to persuade people to come to the seaside. If people want a takeaway they can walk a couple of doors up the hill to the deli, we will remain open throughout.”

Lockdown one may have decimated footfall on the High Street but it saw online sales surge at the Deli, which runs a virtual farmers’ market specialising in Norfolk produce.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: www.norfolkpubs.co.uk/Luxe Property & Financial Services

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Council’s customer service centre to close during lockdown

East Suffolk Councils customer services centre at the Marina in Lowestoft will close for face-to-face enquiries and visits. Picture: Google Images

New roles for former council bosses as Norwich City Council takes services in-house

Anna Graves. Pic: Breckland and South Holland councils.

Teen arrested as stash of stolen cycles found in house

Is this your bike? Four stolen bikes were recovered from a property in Thetford. Photo: Norfolk Police