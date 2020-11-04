Seaside traders ‘all geared up again’ to deliver to locked down customers

Hunstanton High Street where traders are again teaming up to deliver to locked-down customers Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Seaside traders are getting set to relaunch deliveries to customers as lockdown two gets under way.

Leanne Kemp, from Kemp's Fruit & Veg in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop Leanne Kemp, from Kemp's Fruit & Veg in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

The butcher, the baker and the fruit and veg shop on Hunstanton High Street teamed up earlier this year to keep those isolating supplied, while a nearby deli saw demand for its online produce boom.

Leanne Hepworth, of Kemp’s Fruit and Veg, said businesses were ready to go into bat again.

“To be honest we saw it coming, most of us were expecting it,” she said. “We’re going to continue offering the services we offered previously, liaising with the butchers and the bakers for the people who need us.”

Like nearby Richards Butchers and Mr Bun the Baker, Kemp’s can be contacted via Facebook.

Richard Burton, from Richard's Butchers in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop Richard Burton, from Richard's Butchers in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Behind the butcher’s counter Richard Burton said: “It’s two weeks too late. He should just have put it into law that you have to wear a mask or visor and let us get on with our lives.”

Richards runs a delivery service from Tuesdays to Thursdays in conjunction with Mr Bun, where proprietor Pete Gogehan was making around 40 deliveries a week during the previous lockdown.

“We’re all geared up again,” he said. “Nothing’s going to change, we’re all prepared.”

All three shops will be staying open as well as offering deliveries to customers.

Mark Kacary, who runs the Norfolk Deli on Greevegate and the Norfolk Deli Café on the High Street said: “We are closing the Café today and this will remain closed for the foreseeable future as if we’re honest, we don’t see lockdown two ending on December 2 unless we want to have a very painful lockdown three in January.

“November is a quiet month on the north Norfolk coast even at the best of times, there aren’t many or any events to persuade people to come to the seaside. If people want a takeaway they can walk a couple of doors up the hill to the deli, we will remain open throughout.”

Lockdown one may have decimated footfall on the High Street but it saw online sales surge at the Deli, which runs a virtual farmers’ market specialising in Norfolk produce.

