Why we are holding Open Up mental health and well-being conference

A virtual mental health and well-being conference is being held online from 8.30am to 4pm this Friday, February 12 featuring a whole host of debates and workshops.

Here the organisers and sponsors of Open Up explain why they believe the event is important.

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.

“The last 12 months will have no doubt put a strain on everyone’s mental health to some degree and that’s why it is so important events like this are held to explore some of the bigger and more complex issues, but also as a way to provide day-to-day tips and advice which might just help someone become better at looking after themselves and therefore not fall into a crisis situation.

“We’ve really tried to take a ‘something for everyone’ approach with this conference and I’m really pleased we’ve managed to pull together such an interesting and eclectic mix of people and subjects. I understand people may not be able to join us for the duration of this event, but I’m sure that even if you can give it an hour of your time - it will be to your benefit.”

Councillor Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for Adult Social Care and chair of the Health and Wellbeing Board.

“We know that the ongoing pandemic is having a huge impact on people’s mental health – so it’s really important to host events like this bringing key messages to the forefront for those who might be struggling so that they know it’s okay not to be okay.

“Whether you are a parent looking for ways to support your children, or a business manager looking for ways to support staff who continue to work from home - there really is something for everyone. I look forward to attending some of the sessions myself throughout the day.”

Dr Ardyn Ross, local GP and member of NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG’s Governing Body.

“Throughout the pandemic and living in lockdown, everyone has faced day-to-day challenges towards their mental wellbeing. It is

vital to reach out to the people that are available to help you when you need it. In my day-to-day practice I am aware of large numbers of people experiencing significant mental distress.

There is a huge range of community services that there

are for people of all ages to support their mental wellbeing

in addition to practical activities and help that you can access yourself at your own pace.

“The Norfolk and Waveney Wellbeing Service (0300 123 1503) provides a responsive service to help you access support for a range of mental health and emotional issues. The Norfolk and Suffolk First Response helpline (0808 196 3494) is available 24/7 for people with urgent mental health needs.”

Katy Hall, person-centred psychotherapist and head of Operations for Support Interventions for Recovery at Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

“I am extremely passionate about providing support to people experiencing mental health

issues to enable them to manage their experiences and build a life that is meaningful

to them through their recovery. We all have mental health all of the time and it’s really important that we look after both our mental and physical health equally.

“The current circumstances that we find ourselves in, is probably something most of us could never have imagined. We are all experiencing challenges in different ways that are unique to each of us. We can use this common experience to bring us closer together and encourage us to talk about how we feel. Events like these are the perfect opportunity to show each other how to share and open up.”

Dan Dalton, psychiatrist and chief medical officer at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

“I believe that looking after our mental health is something we should do all of the time. There’s so much we can do to have the best chance to cope with stress and worry. We shouldn’t leave it until we are feeling low, anxious or stressed, to take care of ourselves.

“Good mental health can help us to:

- sleep better,

- feel fitter,

- enjoy the things we want to do,

- and have great relationships with others.

“We’re living through truly strange and difficult times. It’s really important to know that it’s okay not to feel okay. Events like this are so important to help us all ‘open up’ about mental health so we can share and thrive together.”

