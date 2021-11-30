News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Case of Omicron covid variant confirmed in north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:02 PM November 30, 2021
Updated: 4:07 PM November 30, 2021
People queue for coronavirus testing

A case of Covid consistent with the Omicron variant has been confirmed in north Norfolk. - Credit: PA

A case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been confirmed in north Norfolk.

It is one of eight new cases confirmed in England today by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as consistent with the new variant.

The individual that has tested positive and their contacts are isolating.

Work is underway to identify any links to travel to Southern Africa.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Norfolk

