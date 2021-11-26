Here's everything you need to know about the new Covid variant
There are fears a new Covid variant first identified in southern Africa may evade vaccines — here's everything you need to know.
What is the variant?
Almost 60 cases of the variant, known as B.1.1.529, have been discovered so far, including in countries such as South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.
UK scientists first became aware of the new strain on November 23 after samples were uploaded on to a coronavirus variant tracking website.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed there are currently no known cases in the UK.
How is the variant different?
Despite only being tracked for the last three days, the virus has already been identified as having 30 different mutations.
That is twice as many as the Delta variant, which has been the most prominent variant in the UK over the summer and autumn.
The mutations contain features seen in all of the other variants but also traits that have not been seen before.
Do our vaccines work against it?
Scientists are unsure — there are fears the mutations could potentially make the variant more transmissible and evade the protection given by prior infection or vaccination.
Have more countries been put on the red travel list?
Yes — lights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe will be suspended from midday today.
The countries will be put on the red list, meaning travellers will be forced to quarantine upon arrival in the UK.
What has the government said?
Mr Javid said: "Our scientists are deeply concerned about this variant. I’m concerned, of course, that’s one of the reasons we have taken this action today.”
Asked what the situation would mean for the UK over the coming weeks, with Christmas approaching, Mr Javid added: "We’ve got plans in place, as people know, for the spread of this infection here in the UK and we have contingency plans – the so-called Plan B."