Coronavirus: Business going extra mile to deliver hand sanitiser across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:59 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 17 April 2020

The team at Office Water Supplies, Snetterton, which is delivering hand sanitister across Norfolk. Picture: Sophie Skipper Photography Ltd

A business is going the extra mile to ensure people and businesses have access to hand sanitiser during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Office Water Supplies, based at Snetterton Business Park, is working to deliver products across Norfolk as the crisis continues and lockdown is extended for at least an additional three weeks.

The company is collaborating with Fakenham-based gin distillery, Black Shuck, which began producing and distributing sanitiser to key workers last month.

Over the past few weeks, Office Water Supplies has also been donating water coolers to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, as well as installing dozens of home machines with an increasing number of people working from home.

Paul Mitchell, who runs the company alongside his father, Stephen, and sister, Kerri, said: “This has all been focused on helping people and doing our bit.

“We could have easily sold this all online and made some money but that’s not what this is about.

“In these situations you’ve got to build relationships and remind people you’re there for them in the bad times as well as the good.”

To contact Office Water Supplies, call 01953 451753.

