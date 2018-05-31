Search

Advanced search

‘Now is not the time for competition’: 200 businesses already battling PPE crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:44 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 15 April 2020

The Black Shuck team are making hand sanitiser. Pictured from left, Zoe Emmerson, Nicola Kershaw, Keith Emmerson, Pat Saunders, Will Kershaw, Leanne Kershaw and Sarah Saunders. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The Black Shuck team are making hand sanitiser. Pictured from left, Zoe Emmerson, Nicola Kershaw, Keith Emmerson, Pat Saunders, Will Kershaw, Leanne Kershaw and Sarah Saunders. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

Companies backing an urgent appeal for PPE supplies have told peers “now is not the time for competition – we need to do what we can”.

More than 70 businesses in Norfolk have come forward to offer skills and supplies needed to make PPE equipment for NHS workers.

Seventy four businesses have been logged through the central database, which has been combined with the leads of the New Anglia LEP and other partners, bringing the total active leads to more than 200.

MORE: Norfolk distilleries start making hand sanitiser to combat coronavirus



However the Norfolk Resilience Forum, which is managing the campaign, has said more can be done.

Sarah Saunders, co-founder of the Black Shuck distillery in Fakenham, began collecting the equipment needed to make hand sanitiser at the end of February.

She said: “We were just starting to see the news out of China, and I bought some hand sanitiser while I was travelling abroad and realised we could make it because we had ethanol. We ordered everything we needed to make the gel to WHO guidelines, and campaigned with other distilleries nationally to speed up the processes to enable us to get the licenses we needed.”

You may also want to watch:

At first the team thought they would be adding a new service for suppliers, but their production has now grown to supply between 1000 and 1500 units a week for the Norfolk County Council.

“We got a call from the LEP because we’d been working with the council,” Ms Saunders said. “I’m really glad that it’s all now being coordinated.

“If any other distilleries are thinking this is something they could do then I would urge them to get involved. Now isn’t the time for competition, it’s for doing whatever you can to help – even if that just means staying at home.”

Trevor Holden, head of the tactical coordination group, that is overseeing the delivery of the multi-agency response across Norfolk, said: “The response from our business community has been great and on behalf of all local agencies, I would like to thank everyone who has contacted us and offered support. It really shows people coming together to help protect our front line workers and save lives.

MORE: UEA producing 500 litres of sanitiser a day with help from Adnams



“Producing additional PPE locally, and using stock which is unused in businesses which might currently be closed, will mean we can continue to have stocks available for the range of front line staff who are keeping out essential services running.

“This campaign will continue to run, so if you have stock of PPE – no matter how small – or can produce equipment, please make sure you get in touch.”

The equipment the campaign is currently asking for includes alcohol or ethanol-based sanitisers, chlorine-based wipes and disinfectants, as well as protective clothing such as face masks and visors, nitrile gloves, aprons, overshoes and eye protection.

If your business can help, please complete the simple contact form at https://newanglia.co.uk/data-capture-for-ppe-supply-during-covid/

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Tyres of three cars slashed on same coastal street

Police have appeal for witnesses after three cars had their tyres slashed on the same Gorleston street. Photo: Jasmine Barber

‘We never thought we’d be affected by it’ - Family of coronavirus victim speak out

Bella Cordell was

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospitals confirm seven new deaths of coronavirus patients

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals though there are no new fatalities to report at the Queen Elizabeth hospital. Picture: Archant

Two more virus-related deaths at care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Man found dead in street

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a man was found collapsed in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

‘Smashed to smithereens’ - Landlords’ shock as car crashes into pub at 2am on Easter Sunday

The Red Herring Pub's smoking shelter, which was destroyed on Easter Sunday. PHOTO: Lauren Partington

Air ambulance expects surge in demand as coronavirus patient transferred from Harlow to N&N

Doctor Rishi Rallan and Critical Care Paramedic Tim Daniels arrive at the Princess Alexandra Hospital by helicopter and quickly put on full personal protective equipment on the helipad. PHOTO: EAAA
Drive 24