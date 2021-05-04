News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Doctor takes over as interim chief executive at mental health trust

Clarissa Place

Published: 11:39 AM May 4, 2021   
NSFT's interim chief Dr Adam Morris

Dr Adam Morris has been appointed as interim chief executive of NSFT. - Credit: NSFT

A doctor says he will be asking for "absolute candour" and "clear accountability" as he takes over as interim chief executive of the region's mental health trust. 

Dr Adam Morris has come into the role at the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) from May 1 for six months while the trust recruits a permanent chief executive.

Mason Fitzgerald was due to become chief executive of the trust in April, but withdrew his application after it was found he had never graduated with a Law degree. 

Mason Fitzgerald has been appointed new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Mason Fitzgerald has been appointed new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. - Credit: NSFT

In February the BBC revealed that his LinkedIn profile, NHS board papers and a medical journal wrongly stated that Mr Fitzgerald had a Master of Laws degree (LLM) from the University of Georgia. He had never graduated.

Dr Morris has been chief executive at Livewell Southwest, a community interest company providing integrated NHS mental and community health ​and care services​ in Devon.

During the next six months he solely concentrate on the role with the NSFT.

Dr Morris said: “I will help the Trust build on the steady progress recognised this year by the Care Quality Commission and I am completely committed to supporting my new colleagues in building on these improvements that will be for the benefit of all.

“I will be making it a priority to listen to colleagues and everyone using our services to help us always make the right decisions for the right reasons.

Dr Morris helped to establish a clinical team at the Exeter Nightingale and was medical director and Torbay and Southern Devon Health and Care Trust.

He said: "It’s been a hugely challenging year for everyone, particularly those working in health and care, and the wellbeing and support of our colleagues has to be one of our top priorities. 

"Clear priorities, clear accountability and absolute candour will help us continue to improve service user and carer experience, and value and develop our colleagues."

Marie Gabriel, chair of NSFT said: “I am delighted that Dr Adam Morris has accepted the position of interim CEO at NSFT for an initial six-month period whilst we recruit a permanent CEO.

“I am looking forward to working with Adam to continue our improvement journey.”

Professor Jonathan Warren, new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture:

Professor Jonathan Warren, new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: NSFT - Credit: Archant

Jonathan Warren announced his retirement last August after coming into the trust as improvement director in March 2019.


Norfolk

