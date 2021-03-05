News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

NHS boss caught up in law degree controversy quits

Author Picture Icon

Tom Bristow​

Published: 2:21 PM March 5, 2021    Updated: 2:23 PM March 5, 2021
Mason Fitzgerald has been appointed new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Mason Fitzgerald has been appointed new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. - Credit: NSFT

An NHS boss who claimed to have a law degree from a university he never graduated from has withdrawn his application to take over the region’s mental health trust. 

Mason Fitzgerald was due to become chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) in April.

But he will now return to the East London Foundation Trust (ELFT), where he was seconded from, and the NSFT has started recruiting for a new chief executive. 

Hellesdon Hospital. Photo: NSFT

The NSFT appointed investigators to carry out an inquiry - Credit: NSFT

He was appointed in December after working as the NSFT’s deputy chief executive for the last year.

But in February the BBC revealed that his LinkedIn profile, NHS board papers and a medical journal wrongly stated that Mr Fitzgerald had a Master of Laws degree (LLM) from the University of Georgia. He had never graduated.

He later changed his LinkedIn profile to make it clear a degree had not been awarded.

The NSFT and ELFT hired law firm Capsticks to investigate last month.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer
  2. 2 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
  3. 3 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
  1. 4 Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park
  2. 5 People urged to get Covid test twice a week
  3. 6 Date given for opening of new McDonald's
  4. 7 Holiday village that's an 'amazing opportunity' for sale for £1million
  5. 8 Man dies following collision on A12
  6. 9 'Going like the clappers' - Almost half of Norfolk adults have had vaccine
  7. 10 First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment

The NSFT said that the investigation found it had “robust recruitment processes in place,” but it should “strengthen the process” when submitting information in its annual reports.

We have asked the NSFT if they will release the full findings of the review. We have also asked ELFT what action they are taking. 

The NSFT’s latest annual report stated Mr Fitzgerald had an LLM, as did two recent annual reports of the ELFT.

But an NSFT spokesman said Mr Fitzgerald was clear with them that he did not have a LLM from the University of Georgia when he applied for the deputy chief executive and chief executive posts.

However, that information still remains on the NSFT annual report. 

They added: “NSFT confirmed that he did have all the relevant qualifications required for the posts he applied for.”

The NSFT’s current chief executive, Jonathan Warren is retiring at the end of this month.

A message to staff sent on Friday from chair Marie Gabriel said: “We do understand how unsettling this may be for staff, service users, carers and partners.” She said they would fill the vacant leadership positions “as soon as possible”. 

The NSFT is currently in special measures and is rated by the CQC as “requires improvement” - the second lowest rating.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lewis Clarke has been described as one of a kind after his death in February 2021.

Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police-stock-NRC

Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have

Coronavirus

No recent virus cases in more than a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Green, 37 and of North Pickenham Road in Swaffham, set fire to and destroyed a house on Shoemakers Lane in Swaffham on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after he tried to buy the home last minute to annoy the buyers.

Norwich Crown Court

'Vindictive' man torched couple's new home - after failing to buy it

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon