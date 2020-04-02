Video

Mystery isolation book box to boost mental health charity during isolation

Henry Layte from the Book Hive starring a short video made by the shop to launch its "mega" isolation book box to support Norman Lamb's mental health charity. Picture: The Book Hive Archant

A Norwich book shop has set up the ultimate lucky dip to help raise money for a mental health charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Book Hive is selling a range of isolation boxes to help people through the current lockdown period.

To launch the shop’s “mega” box, Henry Layte and Joe Hedinger created a video showing owner Henry race into to the shop to pick up his box.

Read more: Lotus offers government Norfolk HQ as hospital in ‘protect and preserve’ plan

The box, which is priced between £100 and £500, will be filled with up to 50 books hand-picked by staff from its current stock, with 10pc of profits going to the Norman Lamb Mental Health and Wellbeing Foundation.

Those purchasing will be able to indicate if they would like fiction, non-fiction or a mix and wait for the mystery selection to arrive.

The shop is offering smaller dips, with proceeds also going to the charity.

Read more: Birthday card appeal for quarantined Doris who has more than 130 foster children

Mr Layte said: “This is your chance to get a good chunky slice of the Book Hive on to your shelves at home.

“A lot of people have watched [the video] now and said thank you for making us laugh. It’s doing a bit of good and trying to do something positive. People want to just get lost in a story.”

To find out more or to buy a box visit the book shop’s website.