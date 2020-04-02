Search

Mystery isolation book box to boost mental health charity during isolation

PUBLISHED: 20:33 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:33 02 April 2020

Henry Layte from the Book Hive starring a short video made by the shop to launch its

Henry Layte from the Book Hive starring a short video made by the shop to launch its "mega" isolation book box to support Norman Lamb's mental health charity. Picture: The Book Hive

Archant

A Norwich book shop has set up the ultimate lucky dip to help raise money for a mental health charity.

The Book Hive is selling a range of isolation boxes to help people through the current lockdown period.

To launch the shop’s “mega” box, Henry Layte and Joe Hedinger created a video showing owner Henry race into to the shop to pick up his box.

The box, which is priced between £100 and £500, will be filled with up to 50 books hand-picked by staff from its current stock, with 10pc of profits going to the Norman Lamb Mental Health and Wellbeing Foundation.

Those purchasing will be able to indicate if they would like fiction, non-fiction or a mix and wait for the mystery selection to arrive.

The shop is offering smaller dips, with proceeds also going to the charity.

Mr Layte said: “This is your chance to get a good chunky slice of the Book Hive on to your shelves at home.

“A lot of people have watched [the video] now and said thank you for making us laugh. It’s doing a bit of good and trying to do something positive. People want to just get lost in a story.”

To find out more or to buy a box visit the book shop’s website.

