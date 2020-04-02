Birthday card appeal for quarantined Doris who has more than 130 foster children

Doris from Laurel Lodge care home in Norwich is due to celebrate her 93rd birthday in lockdown. Photo: Laurel Lodge

A care home is appealing for birthday cards on behalf of a resident with more than 130 foster children - in place of the big party she is accustomed to.

Doris from Laurel Lodge care home in Norwich is due to celebrate her 93rd birthday in lockdown. Photo: Laurel Lodge

Doris, from Laurel Lodge care home in Norwich, is due to celebrate her 93rd birthday in lockdown, but won’t be visited by any of her large family.

She grew up in Birmingham and joined the Royal Air Force where she met her husband, after which they married and had four children of their own.

They also adopted three more, and spent the remainder of their lives fostering over 130 children who needed their help.

In a statement, the care home said: “Because of the lockdown situation Doris can’t receive any visitors on her special day.



“So we’re doing a public appeal for birthday cards, messages and drawings for her birthday.

“We want to ensure that this lady, who has given her life for other people, the most brilliant quarantine birthday that we can.”

Any correspondence can be addressed to samantha@blackswan.co.uk or:

Doris – Black Swan



Laurel Lodge

19 Ipswich Road

Norwich NR2 2LN

