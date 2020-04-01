Search

Donations pour in to pay for taxi rides for NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 22:37 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 23:29 01 April 2020

A Norwich taxi firm has received more than a £1,000 in donations to put towards free rides for NHS staff.

ABC Taxis launched a Go Fund Me page covering the fares of staff needing to get to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pay it forward scheme has surpassed its initial £1,000 target in 24 hours, which is the equivalent of 137 free taxi rides.

The scheme is open to NHS staff who are living and or working in Norwich and the surrounding suburbs.

Chris Harvey, from ABC Taxis, said one customer made a £500 donation towards the cause, taking the scheme to £1,200.

Mr Harvey said: “We had noticed an increase in people taking taxis due to reduced public transport service. We are already running a 20pc discount for all key workers but we thought of doing something a little bit extra for NHS staff. It was the idea of one of our customers who asked if it was possible to donate some money towards a taxi fare and that’s how it started.

“It would be great if we could give away 500 free rides.

Sharing the scheme on Facebook, ABC Taxis said: “All NHS Staff should please book their taxis as normal and we will endeavour to supply as many free journeys as donations allow per day. A member of staff will notify you if selected and you will then just need to show your NHS I.D to the driver.”

Visit the Go Fund Me here if you would like to make a donation or contact the company on 01603 666333.

