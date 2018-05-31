Search

Norwich Pride 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus - but will go ahead in virtual form

PUBLISHED: 10:53 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 22 March 2020

Norwich Pride 2020 has been cancelled - but will go ahead in virtual form Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich Pride 2020 has been cancelled - but will go ahead in virtual form Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich’s annual pride parade and celebrations have been cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis.

Norwich Pride, the annual citywide celebration of the city’s diverse LGBT+ community, was scheduled to go ahead on July 25 and was set to feature parades, live music and stalls.

However, in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, these aspects of the event have now been cancelled.

Organisers are instead encouraging members of the whole community to find other innovative ways of celebrating the occasion - from virtual events to flag trails.

A spokesman for the event said: “We are facing an unprecedented time with lots of uncertainty and many lost opportunities to get together and celebrate. But we all know Norwich is an unique place and our reaction to this situation will also be unique.”

Ideas to mark the occasion include flying flags, holding virtual events and sharing colourful photographs through social media to spread the message of peace, love and acceptance.

Anybody with ideas for this is encouraged to email info@norwichpride.org.uk

