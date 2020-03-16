Video

The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

From The Killers to Let's Rock - these are how Norfolk's big events and how they will be affected by coronovirus. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Getty. PA Archive/PA Images/Getty

From The Killers at Carrow Road to Let’s Rock Norwich in Earlham Park, here is how coronavirus is affecting the big events coming to Norfolk this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Let's Rock Norwich. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Let's Rock Norwich. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER

Alan Partridge Festival

Mercure Hotel, Norwich

March 21

At present, this event is still set to go ahead and there are 300 people confirmed to attend, but make sure to keep an eye on the Facebook page for updates and there is also a thread where you can sell tickets if you can no longer go. The festival has been organised by superfan Paul Wassell and will feature games, a quiz and even a special guest who featured in the sitcom.

Burnham Market International Horse Trials

Sussex Farm, Burnham Market

April 9 to 11

The organisers are currently waiting for guidance from the equestrian governing body and they are set to post an update soon. Alongside the competition, the event also features children’s activities, such as circus workshops and bouncy castles, and shopping.

The Vintage Sixties Festival

May 28 to 29

Cromer Pier

The festival celebrates all things vintage, with live music and a market running across the weekend, and at present this event is still happening.

READ MORE: Norwich Theatre Royal reveal coronavirus plan for Les Miserables

Yarmouth Comic-Con

Yarmouth Racecourse

May 30 to 31

The organiser of the festival posted on their Facebook page on March 13 that the event is still planned to go ahead, but they will update if there are any changes. The special guests appearing are Gavin and Stacey stars Larry Lamb and Steffan Rhodri and former Blue Peter presenter Peter Purves.



The Gin and Rum Festival Norwich

St Andrew’s Hall

April 3 to 4

The organisers have posted on Facebook that the festival is still running, but they are closely monitoring the situation and advice from Public Health England. The event features more than 60 different gins and 60 different rums and live music.

Norwich Big Weekend

Various venues

April 4 to 5

Norwich Big Weekend is inviting everyone to rediscover the amazing things to see and do in the city and is giving away 600 pairs of free tickets to attractions and experiences. Most of the freebies will be valid over that weekend and there is no update from organisers Norwich BID and VisitNorwich at present.

City of Norwich Half Marathon

Norwich City Centre

April 5

The organisers are set to update runners in the next few days and they have suspended entries for the event.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

Norfolk & Norwich Festival

Various venues

May 8 to 24

The East of England’s flagship arts festival is back for 2020 and features a world-class programme of music, theatre, literature, dance, circus and more. At present, the festival is still set to go ahead.

Big Norfolk Sausage Bash

Aylsham Market Place

May 10

The popular food and drink festival has been postponed to ensure the “health and wellbeing of those attending event” and a new date is set to be announced soon.

Cromer and Sheringham Crab and Lobster Festival

Evington Gardens, Cromer

May 16 to 17

Featuring live cooking demonstrations, music and with plenty of delicious seafood to buy, the Crab and Lobster Festival attracts thousands of people each year. There are currently no updates.

Pensthorpe Bird and Wildlife Fair

Pensthorpe Natural Park

May 16 to 17

The organisers have announced that this year’s fair will be cancelled, due to the anticipated further spread of Covid-19 and they will return in 2021 with an “even bigger and better event”.

Friday Night Live/Let’s Rock Norwich/Sunday Sessions

Earlham Park

May 22/23/24

There is something for everyone over the May Bank Holiday weekend in Earlham Park, with acts including The Streets, Wet Wet Wet and The Libertines performing. All three events are still going ahead at the moment.

Norwich Games Festival

The Forum

May 25 to 30

The Forum has decided to cancel the upcoming festival in light of updated guidance from Public Health England as it “falls within a period identified as the likely peak of the coronavirus pandemic”.

Red Rooster Festival

Euston Hall

May 28 to 30

Taking place just across the border in Suffolk, around 3,000 people are expected to attend this event and watch acts including Richard Hawley, Asleep at the Wheel and North Mississippi Allstars. The organisers are yet to release an update amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Killers

Carrow Road, Norwich

June 1

The Killers are heading to the stadium on their UK tour and will play classic hits such as Somebody Told Me and Mr Brightside, alongside new material from their new album Imploding The Mirage. Tickets are all sold out, but the concert could be affected if there is a ban on events with crowds above a certain number. The group posted on March 12 on their Facebook page that they are “looking forward to a great summer of shows” and have expressed no intention of cancelling.

Norwich Nearly Festival

Earlham Park

June 13 to 14

Featuring tribute acts for artists including Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Queen, the Norwich Nearly Festival is still set to go ahead and so is the Oulton Broad one in Nicholas Everitt Park on June 27 to 28.

READ MORE: Pensthorpe cancels Bird Fair because of coronavirus

Forest Live

Thetford Forest

June 18 to 21

This year’s line-up features Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, James Morrison, Will Young, Madness and Rag’n’Bone Man and there have been no updates at present.

Westlife Carrow Road

June 19

The second Carrow Road concert this year comes from Westlife who are bringing their Stadiums in the Summer tour to the city, featuring their greatest hits alongside new music. At the moment the gig is still going ahead.

First Light Festival

South Beach, Lowestoft

June 20 to 21

After a successful launch last year, First Light returns in June and is a 24-hour, non-stop, multi-arts festival. This is still happening at the moment and they are posting on their Facebook page about the ways people can get involved in the 2020 event.

Royal Norfolk Show

Norfolk Showground

July 1 to 2

Celebrating the best of Norfolk, the show is set to feature 700 trade stands, over 3,000 animals, delicious local food and drink and a packed Grand Ring programme. There is no update on how this year’s event will be affected by coronavirus yet.

Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival

Seafront

July 4 to 5

There will be an array of classic and contemporary vehicles lining up on the seafront across the weekend and at the moment it is still going ahead.

Lord Mayor’s Celebration Weekend

Norwich City Centre

July 3 to 5

The Lord Mayor’s Weekend is a highlight in the city calendar and the main event is the Saturday parade as the Norwich streets come alive in an explosion of colour and performance. No events have been cancelled at present.

Magic of Thailand Festival

Eaton Park

July 11 to 12

Featuring authentic food and entertainment, the Norwich Thai Festival is back by popular demand this summer and the organisers haven’t posted any coronavirus updates yet.

Little Mix

Holkham Estate

July 18

The band, made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, are bringing their summer tour to Norfolk and it will be the third time the girl band have performed in the county in four years, having previously headlined two shows at Earlham Park in Norwich. At present, it is still going ahead as planned.

Latitude Festival

Henham Park

July 16 to 19

Taking place just across the border, Latitude Festival features a stellar line-up, with headliners HAIM, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers. They are monitoring the situation, but there are no plans to cancel.

Run Norwich

Norwich city centre

July 19

The 10km road race is organised by the Norwich City FC Community Sports Foundation (CSF) and all 8,500 places for this year’s race are sold out. Make sure to keep an eye on social media for any updates.

Norwich Pride

Norwich City Centre

July 25

Norwich Pride attracts thousands of people to the city every year and includes a colourful parade through the city and live entertainment at The Forum and in Chapelfield Gardens. Again, keep an eye on social media for any changes to this year’s programme.

Michael Buble

Blickling Estate

July 28

Grammy award-winning singer Michael Buble is coming to Norfolk this summer and will play his chart-topping back catalogue of hits, including It’s A Beautiful Day, Haven’t Met You Yet and Everything. This concert is still happening at present.

Sandringham Flower Show

Sandringham Park

July 29

Now in its 139th year, Sandringham Flower Show is one of the most prestigious horticultural events in the East of England. There are currently no updates.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Food and drink festival postponed due to virus outbreak

Wells Carnival

Various venues

July 31 to August 9

The event is set to go ahead at the moment, which includes the main parade day on Saturday, August 8.

Sheringham Carnival

Various venues

July 31 to August 11

Whilst no details have been revealed yet for this year’s carnival, or any updates on how it will be impacted by coronavirus, there is expected to be a jam-packed programme of activities for all the family if it goes ahead.

Old Buckenham Air Show

Old Buckenham Airfield

August 1 to 2

An award-winning event which gives attendees the chance to see some of the most famous aircraft in the world and there is plenty on the ground to see and do as well, such as classic cars, exhibitions and a gourmet food village. There are no updates yet.

Houghton Festival

Houghton Hall and Gardens

August 6 to 9

After being forced to cancel last year due to forecasts of heavy winds, the organisers are hoping that it won’t happen again because of coronavirus. Keep an eye on their Facebook page over the coming months.

Classic Ibiza

Blickling Estate

August 8

Classic Ibiza is an outdoor celebration of iconic dance tunes from the white isle, performed by the Urban Soul Orchestra, and it attracts thousands of ravers every year. There are no updates yet.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: UEA cancels classroom teaching and public events

Cromer Carnival

Various venues

August 15 to 21

One of the biggest events in north Norfolk this summer, Cromer Carnival brings thousands of people to the town each year with a week of family-friendly events and is set to go ahead at present.

Tom Jones

Earlham Park

August 16

The concert is still happening at the moment and will see Sir Tom play all his biggest hits from the 60s to present, including Delilah, She’s a Lady and number one hit It’s Not Unusual.

Sundown

Norfolk Showground

September 4 to 6

The summer is set to be rounded off in style with the return of Sundown Festival, featuring headliners Sean Paul and Loyle Carner. Make sure to check social media for updates.

Make sure to keep checking back as this article will be updated regularly with the latest cancellations.