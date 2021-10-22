Published: 2:56 PM October 22, 2021

Dr Louise Smith of Norfolk County Council said: "We are keeping case levels under constant review." - Credit: PA

Additional measures in Norfolk’s schools, including the reintroduction of face masks, will not be enforced after half-term, health chiefs have confirmed.

While measures have been reintroduced to reduce Covid-19 transmission in neighbouring schools in Suffolk, the director of public health at Norfolk County Council said the same action was not necessary here.

“The rates of Covid in Norfolk’s schools are currently lower than in other areas, so at this stage we are advising teachers to plan to strengthen their prevention actions within current guidelines when schools return after half term,” Dr Louise Smith said.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

“We are not currently advising measures beyond Plan A, nor beyond schools guidance. We are keeping case levels under constant review.”

In recent days, coronavirus case rates in Norfolk have risen by almost a third, and hospital admissions are also creeping up.

Cases among schoolchildren in Norfolk are also climbing. There were 1,112 cases among 10 to 14 year olds in the week ending Wednesday, October 13.

But earlier this week Norfolk virus experts said that, while concerned over the rise in people with Covid-19 who need hospital treatment, they remain optimistic levels will not get as bad as they did last winter.

Virus expert Prof Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia, said: "What we do know is that Scotland had a spike in August and that has now levelled off, so it's possible that the same thing could happen here. I think that's more likely than not, but I am not totally confident.

"I am still confident that we are getting through it. This winter won't be as bad as last year and next year will not be as bad as this winter."

Despite those reassurances, it was a different situation at some educational facilities across the region, where headteachers have told how they are implementing their own measures.

At Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey, Norwich, pupils and staff have been asked to wear masks once again.

Naomi Palmer, principal of Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey, Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Principal Naomi Palmer explained that the decision was made for the safety of the school and the community.

She added: “We continue to encourage all families to engage with the bi-weekly lateral flow tests to prevent the spread as much as we can. Parents have been great at engaging with this and staying in touch so we can offer advice and support where possible.”

And at Queen's Hill Primary and Nursery School, the head teacher continued encouraging staff and visitors to wear face masks in corridors and communal spaces.

Penny Sheppard, headteacher of Queen's Hills Primary School and Nursery. Picture: Sophie Wyllie - Credit: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Penny Sheppard said: “We felt it was best to continue with this practice and see what happened with transmission rates as the term progressed rather than stop and then need to reintroduce the wearing of facemasks.

“A few of the older children have started to come to school with facemasks again in recent days.

“We have noticed that we have a lot more illness this term generally with non-Covid related coughs, sore throats and sickness which is something we had all anticipated.”

She added that the school would amend its risk assessments in light of any government updates.

Hundreds of schools in England are taking Covid-control measures into their own hands after official estimates suggest nearly one in 10 secondary school pupils in England are carrying Covid.

The picture in Suffolk

Face masks and restrictions on visitors are to be reintroduced to Suffolk schools to 'help slow the current rate of transmission in education settings'.

The county council are advising the following measures be implemented from November 1.