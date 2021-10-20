Health Secretary to lead press conference amid calls for Covid Plan B

Published: 1:04 PM October 20, 2021

Sajid Javid is to hold a Covid-19 press conference in Downing Street at 5pm today - Credit: PA

A press conference will be held in Downing Street later today amid concerns over rising coronavirus infection rates.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, will lead the conference at 5pm. He is likely to urge the elderly and vulnerable to get their third jab as part of the vaccine booster campaign.

It comes as the UK hit the highest level of daily deaths since March, and the highest number of cases for almost three months.

Many experts are urging the government to respond by implementing 'Plan B' measures. This could see some Covid restrictions return, such as mandatory face masks.

A leading scientific advisor has also warned it is "critical" the Covid-19 booster programme is accelerated.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the government must enforce 'Plan B' restrictions or else risk "stumbling into a winter crisis."