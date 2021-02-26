Revealed: how many people have had the Covid-19 vaccine where you live

Published: 11:20 AM February 26, 2021

More than 40pc of Norfolk's adult population has now had their first Covid vaccine - Credit: Denise Bradley

NHS data has been released on the percentage of adults vaccinated against Covid-19 in every local neighbourhood in Norfolk and Waveney.

More than 40pc of all adults in Norfolk and Waveney have now had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Figures released by NHS England break down vaccination rates into neighbourhoods of roughly 8,000 people.

In 14 of these local areas, 50pc or more of the adult population has now received their first dose of Coronavirus vaccine.

The neighbourhood with the highest percentage of adults vaccinated is Heacham & Snettisham in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, where 54pc of all adults have had their first dose.

Hunstanton and Dersingham, Sandringham and Massingham in the same local authority have also recorded high rates of first dose coverage, at 54pc, 53pc and 52pc respectively.

Holt and Weybourne in North Norfolk has seen 52pc of adults receive their first dose, while Halesworth and Wangford, Brancaster, Burhham Market and Docking, Sheringham and Cromer have all recorded rates of 51pc.

At the other end of the scale the lowest rate of first dose vaccination was seen in Yarmouth Parade in Great Yarmouth and the University and Avenues area of Norwich, where 23pc of adults have had their first dose.

Among the other neighbourhoods with rates below 30pc include the Mile Cross area of Norwich, Lowestoft Central and Southtown and Cobham in Yarmouth, which all returned rates of 27pc.

Of all Norfolk local authorities, Norwich has the lowest percentage of adults vaccinated at 31.6pc – more than 10pc lower than North Norfolk’s 44.7pc.

South Norfolk, Broadland and Breckland all have an adult vaccination rate of just over 40pc, while Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk have respective rates of 39.4pc and 42.4pc.

Across the county, the data shows 341,600 patients have now had one dose of the vaccine, including 100pc of people aged 75-79, 96pc of people aged 80 or over and 94pc of people aged 70-75. More than 40pc of people in Norfolk have had the first dose of the vaccine.

The UK vaccination programme is currently targeting people aged 65 to 69 - as well as 16 to 64-year-olds with serious underlying health conditions - now being given jabs.

Nationally, 33pc of adults have now had their first dose of vaccine.