'Travel bible' names Norfolk beaches in list of UK's best
- Credit: Archant
A travel bible has named a number of Norfolk's beaches in its list of the UK's best.
Travel magazine, Conde Nast Traveller, named Holkham, Hunstanton, Brancaster, Cromer and Sheringham on its list of the 44 best beaches in the UK.
The guide described Holkham beach as "lunar-like" and praised its "four miles of golden sands backed by pine woods and huge sand dunes".
Hunstanton was praised for having "all the best bits of a quintessential British seaside resort", while it described Brancaster as one of the most dog friendly beaches in the UK.
It said Cromer was the place to go for a "truly British beach holiday", while it was seduced by Sheringham's "romantic" appeal.
You may also want to watch:
Beaches just a stones throw away in Suffolk included on the list were Walberswick, Dunwich, Southwold and Aldeburgh.
The magazine urged people to travel responsibly being "mindful of social-distancing guidelines as well as the fragility of the beautiful local environment you are visiting".
Most Read
- 1 Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown
- 2 Drama as police plane circles villages for missing person
- 3 Builder wants zero affordable homes in development – after promising 13
- 4 Rogue trader jailed after taking thousands of pounds from customers
- 5 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
- 6 Seafront Bath House homes for sale again after price drop
- 7 More than 40pc of people in Norfolk have now had their first Covid jab
- 8 Family of missing man informed after body found near lake
- 9 A11 closure as lorries with huge loads get stuck at roadworks
- 10 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme