News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Travel bible' names Norfolk beaches in list of UK's best

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:20 AM February 26, 2021    Updated: 11:48 AM February 26, 2021
People enjoying sun on the beach in Sheringham in normal times. Photo: Steve Adams

People enjoying sun on the beach in Sheringham in normal times. Photo: Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

A travel bible has named a number of Norfolk's beaches in its list of the UK's best.

Travel magazine, Conde Nast Traveller, named Holkham, Hunstanton, Brancaster, Cromer and Sheringham on its list of the 44 best beaches in the UK.

The guide described Holkham beach as "lunar-like" and praised its "four miles of golden sands backed by pine woods and huge sand dunes".

Hunstanton was praised for having "all the best bits of a quintessential British seaside resort", while it described Brancaster as one of the most dog friendly beaches in the UK.

Hunstanton beach. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Hunstanton beach. - Credit: Matthew Usher

It said Cromer was the place to go for a "truly British beach holiday", while it was seduced by Sheringham's "romantic" appeal.

You may also want to watch:

Beaches just a stones throw away in Suffolk included on the list were Walberswick, Dunwich, Southwold and Aldeburgh.

Late summer sunshine brings the crowds to Cromer beach with weather forecasters predicting in Norfo

Cromer beach. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

The magazine urged people to travel responsibly being "mindful of social-distancing guidelines as well as the fragility of the beautiful local environment you are visiting".

Brancaster beach. PHOTO: IAN BURT.

Brancaster beach. - Credit: IAN BURT


Most Read

  1. 1 Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown
  2. 2 Drama as police plane circles villages for missing person
  3. 3 Builder wants zero affordable homes in development – after promising 13
  1. 4 Rogue trader jailed after taking thousands of pounds from customers
  2. 5 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
  3. 6 Seafront Bath House homes for sale again after price drop
  4. 7 More than 40pc of people in Norfolk have now had their first Covid jab
  5. 8 Family of missing man informed after body found near lake
  6. 9 A11 closure as lorries with huge loads get stuck at roadworks
  7. 10 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
Cromer News
Hunstanton News
Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to

Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Lloyd McMurtary leaving Norwich Magistrates Court after admitting failing to stop after a fatal crash in September last year.

Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police are on the scene of an incident in Norwich.

Road closed after police incident in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Aylmer Tower. Photo: Archant

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus