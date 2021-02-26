'Travel bible' names Norfolk beaches in list of UK's best

Published: 11:20 AM February 26, 2021 Updated: 11:48 AM February 26, 2021

People enjoying sun on the beach in Sheringham in normal times. Photo: Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

A travel bible has named a number of Norfolk's beaches in its list of the UK's best.

Travel magazine, Conde Nast Traveller, named Holkham, Hunstanton, Brancaster, Cromer and Sheringham on its list of the 44 best beaches in the UK.

The guide described Holkham beach as "lunar-like" and praised its "four miles of golden sands backed by pine woods and huge sand dunes".

Hunstanton was praised for having "all the best bits of a quintessential British seaside resort", while it described Brancaster as one of the most dog friendly beaches in the UK.

Hunstanton beach. - Credit: Matthew Usher

It said Cromer was the place to go for a "truly British beach holiday", while it was seduced by Sheringham's "romantic" appeal.

You may also want to watch:

Beaches just a stones throw away in Suffolk included on the list were Walberswick, Dunwich, Southwold and Aldeburgh.

Cromer beach. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

The magazine urged people to travel responsibly being "mindful of social-distancing guidelines as well as the fragility of the beautiful local environment you are visiting".

Brancaster beach. - Credit: IAN BURT



