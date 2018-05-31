Search

Advanced search

Video

Teachers make colourful visors for NHS staff to raise spirits of young patients

PUBLISHED: 09:16 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 29 April 2020

Design and technology teachers from three schools joined forces to make PPE for NHS staff on the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Caroline Lloyd

Design and technology teachers from three schools joined forces to make PPE for NHS staff on the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Caroline Lloyd

Archant

A trio of teachers who joined forces to make PPE for the NHS have donated their latest batch to staff on a children’s ward.

Children's matron Teresa Mills wearing the PPE donated to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Caroline LloydChildren's matron Teresa Mills wearing the PPE donated to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Caroline Lloyd

Sarah Wollerton, Caroline Lloyd and Melissa Brown, design and technology teachers at Framingham Earl High, Wymondham College and Hobbart High respectively, have been utilising their know-how to make protective visors in recent weeks.

At the beginning of April they appealed for public donations in a bid to fund their efforts and managed to raise £1200 in a matter of days - a total which has now reached more than £2,200.

Visors have since been delivered to healthcare professionals across the county, including care workers, hospital staff at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Design and technology teachers including Caroline Lloyd, of Wymondham College, joined forces to make PPE for NHS staff at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Caroline LloydDesign and technology teachers including Caroline Lloyd, of Wymondham College, joined forces to make PPE for NHS staff at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Caroline Lloyd

Now the trio, with the help of other colleagues, have turned their attention to creating colourful visors for staff at Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital, raising spirits among young patients.

“We started winding down our production a bit because the school term was starting a bit,” explained Ms Lloyd, head of design and technology at Wymondham College.

“But when we got the call from the hospital’s children’s department we couldn’t possibly turn that down.

Design and technology teachers from three schools joined forces to make PPE for NHS staff on the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Caroline LloydDesign and technology teachers from three schools joined forces to make PPE for NHS staff on the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Caroline Lloyd

“When they asked us, we worked out how we could adapt our initial designs to make them a bit more child-friendly. When we handed them over to the staff yesterday, they were really impressed.”

Working’s with Wymondham College’s two specialist laser cutters, the teachers have produced enough visors to donate more than 1500 across Norfolk so far.

Community nurses, GPs and the NNUH’s cardiology department have benefitted from their expertise, while further wards and other hospitals have expressed an interest.

Samantha Ritchie, sister on Buxton Ward, wearing the PPE donated to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Caroline LloydSamantha Ritchie, sister on Buxton Ward, wearing the PPE donated to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Caroline Lloyd

A number of the visors designed specially for the Jenny Lind hospital have a superhero theme, with the premise that the protective equipment is keeping real life superheroes safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been great to show design and technology in action,” added Ms Lloyd. “We’re looking forward to sharing what we’ve been doing with all the students to demonstrate the subject’s relevance.

“This is what design and technology is all about: designing for clients to solve real world problems.”

• For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

• You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Warnings from police after groups gather in superstore car park

Police issues warnings at Sainsbury's and the recreation ground in Attleborough. Pic: Breckland police.

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘You just feel hopeless’ - Couple stranded aboard cruise ship’s desperate plea to come home

Lauren Carrick and her parter Joseph Harrison, who are stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Picture: Courtesy of Lauren Carrick

Most Read

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

A record high 18 deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites due to COVID-19

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Police given sweets after arresting drug dealer who spat at officers

Police found sweets left on their car after they arrested a suspected drug dealer who spat in an officer's eye Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24