Funds raised quickly to allow pupils to continue making visors for NHS staff

Cardiology staff at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital wearing visors made by pupils of Framingham Earl High School and Wymondham College Picture: Submitted Submitted

Pupils at two Norfolk schools will be able to continue helping to make personal protective equipment for NHS staff, after a swift response for funding support brought in over £1,200.

Framingham Earl High School design and technology teacher Sarah Wollerton builds one of the visors pupils have made for NHS staff Picture: Framingham Earl High School Framingham Earl High School design and technology teacher Sarah Wollerton builds one of the visors pupils have made for NHS staff Picture: Framingham Earl High School

Framingham Earl High design and technology teacher Sarah Wollerton and her counterpart at Wymondham College, Caroline Lloyd, have been teaching pupils new skills and using 3D printers to make protective visors in recent weeks.

The DT teachers have been coordinating their efforts with pupils who are still attending school during the Covid-19 pandemic by helping to meet the national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), with the two schools partnered through the Sapientia Education Trust.

Ms Wollerton explained: “We’re still in the process of making them all because we’ve got a sort of production line going, but we’ve made enough kits for 350 and we’ve got materials to make another 350, plus we’ve got about 50 3D printed ones as well.

“So all told it’s about 700 but I don’t know the exact quantities but the numbers are getting a bit crazy!”

Cardiology staff at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital wearing visors made by pupils of Framingham Earl High School and Wymondham College Picture: Submitted Cardiology staff at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital wearing visors made by pupils of Framingham Earl High School and Wymondham College Picture: Submitted

Amari Plastics Norwich have also donated materials to help keep the effort on track, with any leftover money set to be donated to charities including the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“One of the other things I’m doing is collating what all the other design and technology teachers are doing nationally and it is absolutely phenomenal,” Ms Wollerton continued, who got the idea after talking with a neighbour who works as a surgeon at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital.

“They are making them in the millions, I would say, it’s just blown my mind. There’s about 150 design and technology teachers and they’re all making quantities between 50 and 1,000 each, so you can imagine the numbers we’re talking now.

“Norwich School I know have made phenomenal numbers as well, about 1,300 I think it is, so it’s just amazing what they’re producing.

“What’s really fascinating is that we’re all sharing tips and getting feedback from doctors on how to improve the designs, so we’re problem solving, what makes them work best, what’s going to make them reusable.

“It’s been absolutely amazing the way the community have all really got behind this.”

You can donate to the fund at gofundme.com/f/visors-for-nhs-frontline-covid-19-workers.

