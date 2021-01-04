Every area of Norfolk saw record high Covid cases over Christmas

Published: 6:38 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 6:55 PM January 4, 2021

Public Health England figures show the number of Covid-19 cases in Norfolk as a whole was 447.5 per 100,000 people. - Credit: PA

Every area of Norfolk and Waveney saw new record high numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in the seven days up to New Year’s Eve, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures show the number of Covid-19 cases in Norfolk as a whole was 447.5 per 100,000 people, a 67pc increase from the previous week - the seven days up to Christmas Eve.

Boris Johnson will speak to the country on Monday night. - Credit: PA

With Boris Johnson set to make a televised address on Monday night to set out new restrictions, the extent of Covid cases is revealed with Broadland, Norwich and South Norfolk all passing 450 cases per 100,000 for the first time.

The surge in positive cases in Great Yarmouth continues with the town moving past 500 per 100,000 for the first time - a record high for any local authority in Norfolk.

King's Lynn & West Norfolk and Breckland both recorded over 400 cases per 100,000 for the first time, while North Norfolk exceeded 350 for the first time.

Cases were up 72pc in Norwich, which recorded 643 confirmed cases in the seven days up to New Year’s Eve, up 67pc in North Norfolk, and up by 66pc in King's Lynn & West Norfolk and Breckland.

A shopper wearing a protective face visor. More than three quarters of England's population is being ordered to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. - Credit: PA

The number of confirmed positive cases in Norfolk as a whole was 4,062 between December 25 and December 31.

It takes the total number of cases in the county during the pandemic to 20,444, passing the 20,000 milestone.

With Covid-19 spreading fast and cases at record levels both in Norfolk and across the country, the Norfolk Resilience Forum (NRF) has urged residents to continue playing their part in following the Tier 4 rules.

In a New Year statement Norfolk’s director of public health, Dr Louise Smith said: “With the new vaccines there is hope on the horizon.

“We must continue to play our part and do everything we can to keep ourselves and our friends and family as safe and well as possible to reduce the spread of the virus and support our local NHS services.”