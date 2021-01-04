Prime minister to make televised address tonight as Covid cases rise
- Credit: PA
The prime minister will make a televised address on Monday night outlining the steps necessary to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases.
A No 10 spokesman said: "The spread of the new variant of Covid-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country.
"The prime minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives.
"He will set those out this evening."
It is expected to take place at 8pm. Parliament is then set to be recalled on Wednesday, Downing Street has said.
On Monday morning, Mr Johnson said there was "no question" about the need for tougher measures which would be announced "in due course". Health secretary Matt Hancock also, speaking to the BBC, said the government would not rule out a national lockdown.
It comes as, despite much of the country - including Norfolk and Suffolk - being in Tier 4, cases continue to rise rapidly, thanks partly to a new variant of the virus.
Most Read
- 1 Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today
- 2 Covid chaos as more than 100 Norfolk schools stay closed
- 3 The Norfolk primary schools which will not reopen on January 4
- 4 Police inspector sacked after paragliding accident while on restricted duties
- 5 Which GP surgeries in Norfolk are already giving out the Covid vaccine?
- 6 Calls for lockdown as 81% of cases at N&N found to be new variant
- 7 First glimpse of plans for up to 2,600 homes on town outskirts
- 8 Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000
- 9 Former bank on sale for £1.1million with vault turned into sauna
- 10 Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk