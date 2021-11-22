Norfolk passes 100,000 positive Covid tests as rates rise

More than 100,000 people in Norfolk have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic began - as the county saw a case rate rise of almost 11pc.

The county passed the 100,000 landmark on Saturday, November 20, when new figures showed 100,048 people had tested positive for the virus.

It comes as case rates in the county increased by 10.8pc compared to the previous seven days.

In the seven days leading up to Tuesday, November 16, Norfolk had 333.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, up on the 301 per 100,000 over the previous week.

That was well below the East of England average of 431.8 cases per 100,000 and the England average of 409.5 cases per 100,000.

Breckland saw the biggest case rate increase, up 22.5pc from 295.9 cases per 100,000 to 362.5 cases per 100,000.

Thetford: Breckland saw the highest Covid-19 case rate rise. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

But the highest cases rates were in Broadland, with 383.5 cases per 100,000. That was a 14.2pc increase on the previous week, when there were 335.8 cases per 100,000.

There was a case rate increase of 20.5pc in King's Lynn and West Norfolk - up from 299.5 cases per 100,000 to 361 cases per 100,000.

Norwich was the only district to see a fall - a slight drop of 2.5pc. Cases were down from 307.4 cases per 100,000 to 299.6 per 100,000.

In Great Yarmouth, there was an 11pc increase, from 293.4 cases per 100,000 to 325.6 cases per 100,000, while South Norfolk's increase from 294.3 cases per 100,000 to 304.8 cases per 100,000 was a rise of just under 4pc.

North Norfolk case rates rose 3.5pc, from 273.9 cases per 100,000 to 283.4.

Following half-term, cases among children have started to increase again - in the seven days up to Tuesday, November 6, case rates were 1,116.7 per 100,000 among 10 to 14-year-olds and 769.6 per 100,000 among five to nines.

The average number of daily new cases across all ages in the past seven days was 431.4, compared to 402.3 for the previous seven days - an increase of a little over 7pc.

The total number of people tested for Covid-19 in the seven days leading up to Saturday, November 11 was 38,474, compared to 40,093 for the previous week - a 4pc drop.

As of Thursday, November 18, there were 75 people in Norfolk's hospitals, who had tested positive for Covid-19, with eight in critical care.

People in Norfolk aged over 40 can now book their Covid booster jabs, while 16 to 17-year-olds can book their second doses.

The vaccination programme is continuing. - Credit: PA

Vaccine appointments can be booked at www.nhs.uk/book-a-coronavirus-vaccination