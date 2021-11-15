News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Virus expert optimistic no need for Christmas Covid-19 restrictions

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 5:06 PM November 15, 2021
Prof Paul Hunter, from the UEA, has encouraged people to donate to the WHO's Covid-19 Response Fund

Prof Paul Hunter. - Credit: UEA

A Norfolk virus expert has said he remains optimistic Covid-19 case rates will not reach a point to trigger restrictions over Christmas.

And Prof Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia's school of medicine, says he believes rising rates in some parts of Europe demonstrate how other countries are catching up with what has happened in the UK, rather than signs of a fresh wave of the virus.

His remarks came as Boris Johnson urged the public to get vaccinated in order to avoid the re-introduction of Covid-19 restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19).

Prime minister Boris Johnson. - Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

The prime minister told a Downing Street press conference there were "storm clouds" gathering, with a "new wave" of the virus sweeping through central Europe and now affecting western Europe.

The government has said the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme is to be extended to include healthy 40 to 49-year-olds.

Audrey Burton, 97, receiving her COVID-19 vaccination at the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in No

Booster vaccinations are to be extended. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation also said 16 and 17-year-olds should come forward for a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

Mr Johnson said there was "nothing in the data" to suggest the country needed to move to Plan B of Covid measures.

Case rates in the UK have been comparatively flat in recent weeks and have fallen by more than a quarter in Norfolk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman
  2. 2 City American diner reopens after £15,000 overhaul
  3. 3 Bid to turn part of former hotel into apartments
  1. 4 Fan group reacts as Dean Smith set to be announced as Norwich boss
  2. 5 Norfolk police issue e-scooter Christmas present warning
  3. 6 City confirm Dean Smith appointment
  4. 7 Normal for Norfolk star joins £150,000 bid to save church
  5. 8 New sports hub to be built in village on edge of Norwich
  6. 9 First glimpse of new homes for growing village off NDR
  7. 10 Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub

Prof Hunter said: "I am quite optimistic about the next couple of months. I am hoping that case number will start to fall again. I think there's a reasonable chance of that happening.

"In terms of Christmas for us, I can't see cases increasing to the extent that restrictions would be needed."

Prof Hunter was not convinced by the prime minister's claim that the rates in parts of Europe were evidence of a "new wave" - but rather those countries catching up to what has already happened in the UK.

He said: "I think what's happened is we had more infections, but we had our vaccination campaign ahead of the rest of Europe.

"We were on the way to vaccination waning during the summer, so that's why we had the increase going into autumn.

"Europe's cases are a bit behind where we were in waning, which I think is why they're seeing case rates rising now."

He said the further roll-out of booster jabs would help reduce pressure on the NHS.

Coronavirus
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Attleborough. Pictture: Mike Page

Five major housing schemes planned for Norfolk

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Before and after pictures of Breydon Water in Great Yarmouth.

Before and after: Aerial photos show Norfolk's changes over 30 years

EDP reporters

Logo Icon
The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn at night. Picture: Ian Burt

Bid to make case for revamp of 'inadequate' bypass

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon