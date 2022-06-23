County's Covid management team to be scrapped next month

A public health team set up to co-ordinate the county's response to Covid-19 is set to be scrapped next month - in a major shift in the way the region deals with the pandemic.

The outbreak management centre at Norfolk County Council was established at the beginning of the pandemic to work with care homes, schools and other businesses on their Covid responses - as a main point of contact.

However, the centre is due to close down on July 15 despite recorded infection numbers doubling since the start of the month, with its seconded workers either returning to other public health roles or seeing their fixed-term contracts come to an end.

The move to shut the centre was made by Norfolk's health protection and engagement board, which is responsible for the overall response to the pandemic.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, praised the "tireless work" of officers in combatting the pandemic and said the decision was made in line with government policy as "the way we deal with the virus is changing".

She concluded: “Covid-19 is still with us, and there are still simple steps we can all take to stay safe. These include practising good hygiene, including washing our hands, opening windows when socialising indoors and, of course, getting vaccinated.”

The change symbolises a significant shift in the way Covid-19 is viewed and responded to, as it becomes a more mundane part of everyday life.

While it will not mean the county's public health teams will no longer manage Covid, it will mean it will be dealt with in the same way as any other infection such as flu or norovirus.

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school - Credit: Bill Smith

Paul Hunter, an expert in infectious diseases from the University of East Anglia, said the decision did not come as a surprise.

He said: "I've said it for a long time now, but Covid is now the type of infection that most of us will catch every year or two, many even more.

"Specific outbreak management does not normally happen for infections that are very common in society so this is to be expected and I do not think it is anything to worry about."

Prof Hunter added: "I think it is indicative that the government has decided it is going to pedal back on efforts to control Covid which I think is now the right thing to do."