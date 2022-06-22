Covid cases in region more than double since beginning of June

The number of Covid-19 cases in the county has more than doubled since the start of the month, figures have revealed.

According to the latest figures made available - for the week ending June 15 - 1,302 positive cases were recorded in Norfolk, with a case rate of 142 cases per 100,000 people.

At the beginning of the month, this figure was 563 cases - a rate of 61.6 cases per 100,000 people.

The increase comes against a national backdrop of more than a million new cases estimated across the United Kingdom, which experts say are likely being caused by two new Omicron variants - known as BA4 and BA5.

However, the region's infection rate is still dramatically lower than those seen at the beginning of the year, when the region saw the virus at its most prevalent since the very start of the pandemic.

At one point in January, Norfolk was seeing more than 2,000 new cases every day. Now, this figure is a tenth of that, with 210 cases reported a day.

However, these figures may be skewed by the absence of free public testing, which ended in April this year.

Meanwhile, figures released last week have revealed that no other region in the country has provided more Covid vaccinations than Norfolk and Waveney, which now sits atop the vaccine league tables.

The figures show that now 43,378 people in the region have received all three doses of vaccine, equating to 78.9pc of the eligible people living in the region.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital also boasts the highest percentage of its staff force triple-jabbed, with 9,360 of its 10,209 staff members having received all three doses - 91.7pc.

Dr Anoop Dhesi - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

Dr Anoop Dhesi, a local GP and chairman of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “This is fantastic and demonstrates how well we have all worked as team to vaccinate everyone.

“Our GP colleagues have been integral to keeping people well during the pandemic and have played their part in vaccinating their local communities whilst ensuring their colleagues were fully vaccinated.

“Our GPs across Norfolk and Waveney have demonstrated teamwork at its best.”