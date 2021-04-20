News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk's Covid rate still low despite slight rises in some areas

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:53 AM April 20, 2021    Updated: 12:17 PM April 20, 2021
Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate wi

Norfolk's coronavirus infection rate remains below the national average

Norfolk's coronavirus infection rate remains below the national average despite small increases in some areas.

The county's rate was 15.6 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to April 14, up slightly from 14.9 a week prior (April 7).

That compares to a national case rate of 26.8 per 100,000, down from 29. 

Percentage wise, the local districts of Breckland, Great Yarmouth, Mid Suffolk and North Norfolk have all seen sharp rises, with the latter's infection rate jumping by 98pc. 

But North Norfolk's rate of 9.5 cases per 100,000 people - up from 4.8 last week - is the second-lowest in the county and one of the lowest across the nation. 

Broadland now has the lowest infection rate in Norfolk, at 8.4 cases per 100,000, while King's Lynn and West Norfolk still has the highest with 27.1. 

It must be highlighted that, in the context of the pandemic, case rates in Norfolk and throughout the UK remain extremely low. 

In early January, when another nationwide lockdown was announced, Norfolk's districts had rates of between 495 and 695 cases per 100,000.

King's Lynn lockdown

King's Lynn has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Norfolk

The latest rates for local authority areas up to April 14 are as follows (last week's figure in brackets):

  • Breckland: 17.9 per 100,000 people (10.7)
  • Broadland: 8.4 (13)
  • East Suffolk: 17.6 (16)
  • Great Yarmouth: 17.1 (10.1)
  • King's Lynn and West Norfolk: 27.1 (28.4)
  • Mid Suffolk: 21.2 (11.6)
  • North Norfolk: 9.5 (4.8)
  • Norwich: 10.7 (11.4)
  • South Norfolk: 16.3 (19.9)

The latest data shows that, as of April 14, there were no patients with coronavirus in critical care at Norfolk's hospitals.

This has been the case since April 7 and compares to a record high of 62 on January 27. 

On that same date in January, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital alone had 50 people in intensive care. 

Meanwhile, the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has not had a mechanical ventilator bed occupied by a Covid patient since March 12 - more than a month ago. 

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital.

James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston, has not had a mechanical ventilator bed occupied by a Covid patient since March 12 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Moreover, the number of people in hospital with coronavirus as of April 14 was just four, the fewest since September 26. 

So far in April, six people have died in Norfolk's hospitals after suffering with Covid-19, compared to a total of 36 last month and a high of 590 in January. 

Coronavirus

