Norfolk has no Covid patients in critical care for first time in six months

Published: 12:41 PM April 15, 2021 Updated: 1:32 PM April 15, 2021

There are no patients with coronavirus in critical care at Norfolk's hospitals for the first time in six months.

Latest data shows there are currently four patients suffering from Covid-19 at the county's hospitals, but none in intensive care departments.

It is the first time since October 26 last year that the figure has been reached.

Moreover, there has not been as few as four people in hospital with coronavirus since September 26.

The news serves as another welcome boost after statistics showed Covid infection rates had fallen even further.

Norfolk had 12.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days ending April 9, down from 20.7 a week prior - a drop of 39.4pc.

By comparison, the East of England's infection rate stands at 21.2, while the country as a whole has a rate of 28.2 per 100,000.

Five of Norfolk's seven districts also saw rates decline, with only King's Lynn and West Norfolk and Great Yarmouth registering slight increases.

They are two of only 40 local authorities across England where case rates went up, but Yarmouth's remains in single figures (9.1 cases per 100,000).

King's Lynn rate jumped from 23.8 per 100,000 on April 2 to 25.8, which translates as 39 new recorded cases of the virus.

However, in the context of the pandemic, case rates in the county and across the country remain extremely low.

In early January, when it was announced the UK would be plunged into another national lockdown, Norfolk's districts had rates of between 495 and 695 cases per 100,000.

Meanwhile, Broadland's case rate has declined dramatically, plummeting in the most recent seven-day period from 38.2 cases per 100,000 to just 3.8.

Latest rates for Norfolk's local authority areas are as follows (last week's figure in brackets):

Breckland: 11.4 per 100,000 people (27.9)

Broadland: 3.8 (38.2)

Great Yarmouth: 9.1 (8.1)

King's Lynn and West Norfolk: 25.8 (23.8)

North Norfolk: 2.9 (8.6)

Norwich: 12.8 (10.7)

South Norfolk: 17.0 (22.0)

The number of outbreaks in Norfolk has also tailed off, with only 49 as of April 14 compared to 91 seven days before.

Outbreaks are declared when two or more people associated with the same non-residential setting contract Covid-19.

Across care providers there were nine open outbreaks compared to 31 on April 7, a decrease of 71pc. Outbreaks in schools and other education settings were down from 26 to 16.