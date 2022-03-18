Map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
New data has revealed which places in Norfolk have the highest current number of Covid cases - with parts of Norwich and south Norfolk worst hit.
Government figures for the week leading up to March 12, 2022, have broken down postcodes into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have a population of around 8,000.
The Earlham Road and College Road area of Norwich reported the highest number of cases with 1,412 per 100,000, while the second highest was Long Stratton, Carlton Rode and Tibenham with 1,328 per 100,000 in the past seven days.
It was followed by Stoke Ferry, Hilgay and Wimbotsham with 1,258 cases per 100,000 over the same time period.
Upwell, Delph and Emneth were the areas in Norfolk which reported the least amount of Covid cases with 111 per 100,000 during the past week.
Nationally, 534,747 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid in the past seven days, leading up to March 17.
It comes as we told how schools, care homes and emergency services are experiencing fresh problems with staff absences after a 75pc surge in Covid cases across the county.
Most Read
- 1 Nine patients with covid die in a week at region's biggest hospital
- 2 Man admits beating and harassing woman following domestic dispute
- 3 Man in his 40s dies after crashing into tree
- 4 Massive home development approved despite being branded a 'monstrosity'
- 5 Instagram influencer says she's 'smitten' with her new home in Norfolk
- 6 Funeral of local legend brings town to standstill
- 7 Weather phenomenon causes 'brown rain' to fall in Norfolk
- 8 Bin lorry fire closes part of city road
- 9 Hunt for thief who stole £200 worth of items from B&M
- 10 Warrant issued for arrest of rogue builder who failed to attend sentence
The latest case rates for Norfolk grew from 398 cases per 100,000 to 698 - an increase of 75pc in the space of seven days.
The below scatter chart shows the case rate from the latest week compared to the previous week, with areas above the diagonal line seeing an increase in case rates during the most recent week.