Map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases

A new map has revealed the places in Norfolk with the highest number of Covid cases. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

New data has revealed which places in Norfolk have the highest current number of Covid cases - with parts of Norwich and south Norfolk worst hit.

Government figures for the week leading up to March 12, 2022, have broken down postcodes into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have a population of around 8,000.

The Earlham Road and College Road area of Norwich reported the highest number of cases with 1,412 per 100,000, while the second highest was Long Stratton, Carlton Rode and Tibenham with 1,328 per 100,000 in the past seven days.

It was followed by Stoke Ferry, Hilgay and Wimbotsham with 1,258 cases per 100,000 over the same time period.

Upwell, Delph and Emneth were the areas in Norfolk which reported the least amount of Covid cases with 111 per 100,000 during the past week.

Nationally, 534,747 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid in the past seven days, leading up to March 17.

It comes as we told how schools, care homes and emergency services are experiencing fresh problems with staff absences after a 75pc surge in Covid cases across the county.

The latest case rates for Norfolk grew from 398 cases per 100,000 to 698 - an increase of 75pc in the space of seven days.

The below scatter chart shows the case rate from the latest week compared to the previous week, with areas above the diagonal line seeing an increase in case rates during the most recent week.