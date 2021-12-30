Care home boss calls on government action on 'ongoing crisis'

A Norfolk care home boss has spoken of the "dire" state of the social care system and the risk of it being overwhelmed this winter.

Raj Sehgal, managing director of ArmsCare, which runs four homes in west Norfolk, expressed his "serious ongoing concerns" about the current state of the adult social care sector, which is struggling to cope with rising demands and staff shortages.

He raised his fears in a letter to North West Norfolk MP James Wild, in which he called on the politician to "stand up for Norfolk", and to pass the concerns raised on to ministers.

Concern has been raised over the current state of social care. - Credit: PA

Mr Sehgal also added his name to another letter, prepared by Norfolk Care Association (NorCA), to MPs across the county which asks them to find out what the government plans to do to resolve the crisis.

In the letter to Mr Wild, Mr Sehgal, who is a member of NorCA, said the sector "urgently" needed help this winter with "a concerning staffing crisis".

Norfolk care homes lost some staff to the mandatory Covid jab requirement. - Credit: Denise Bradley

He said: "The government’s plan for health and social care funding and reform, and the Health and Social Care Levy does nothing to resolve the existing workforce crisis that we are experiencing now.

"As a sector, we are increasingly concerned about the sustainability of providing services, as well as our ability to support the health service with discharges resulting in delays and issues.

"Social care works in tandem with health and over the next few months, both are at risk of becoming overwhelmed."

In addition to ongoing pressures, care home bosses are also struggling to cope with the loss of staff following the introduction of mandatory Covid jabs for care workers.

Responding to Mr Sehgal's letter, Mr Wild said that since being elected he has "repeatedly raised concerns from care home providers with ministers" and that new funding could help the sector. This week, the government announced a £60m fund to help social care services across the country. Norfolk is expected to receive £600,000.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild - Credit: Chris Bishop

The letter highlights a local 'unmet needs' list which shows around 650 people awaiting homecare support, and a recruitment survey carried out by NorCA and Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support which revealed 73pc of jobs advertised in the last there months by providers were still vacant.

Mr Sehgal said people working in social care were "exhausted and highly stressed", with large numbers leaving the sector.

He said he had warned the government about the situation in 2018 and earlier this year.

He has proposed solutions to the problems facing the sector, including better rates of pay to attract staff, improved training and career prospects for carers and a provision to allow carers to be recruited from abroad.

The letter added: "We feel strongly that the situation is deteriorating rapidly – there is no time for delay, action is needed now.

"Due to the lack of suitable staff, existing workers are having to pick up many additional hours and this has not eased with the relaxing of Covid restrictions, creating an untenable situation.

Raj Sehgal, managing director at ArmsCare, says there must be better communication regarding the coronavirus vaccine roll-out in care homes - Credit: Raj Sehgal

"Many providers in Norfolk are in a position where they are facing burnout, intense work schedules and pressures in an environment where they are desperately trying to keep residents and those they care for safe."



