'They were in tears' - Frustration as care homes lose unvaccinated staff

Care homes across Norfolk have lost unvaccinated staff after the mandatory Covid jab deadline passed, creating what bosses say is a "dire" situation.

Care home staff who have not had both Covid vaccines are now unable to legally work in care homes due to the mandatory jab requirement deadline of November 11 having passed.

Care home staff who have not had both Covid vaccines will be unable to legally work in care homes from Thursday, November 11. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Tens of thousands of people across the country are expected to lose their jobs, with hundreds in Norfolk thought to be affected by the rule change.

The latest NHS figures show nationally, 24,667 out of 462,852 staff at older adult care homes had not received a first dose by November 7, with 45,328 who had not been double jabbed.

In Norfolk, 315 out of 8,960 staff (4pc) had yet to receive their first dose and 652 had not been fully vaccinated.

The figures for both older adult care homes and independent care homes for adults aged under 65 in the county shows 495 out of 11,188 staff (4pc again) had not received their first dose - 920 had not been fully vaccinated.

You may also want to watch:

After the deadline passed, care home bosses shared their concerns for the sector and the challenges they now face after losing some of their staff.

Raj Sehgal, managing director of west Norfolk-based ArmsCare, which runs four homes, said the situation is "dire", with the mandatory vaccine having a "detrimental effect" on the whole sector.

Raj Sehgal, managing director at ArmsCare, says there must be better communication regarding the coronavirus vaccine roll-out in care homes - Credit: Raj Sehgal

He said: "Some 32,000 care workers up and down the country have effectively lost their jobs this morning, and a similar number have already left the sector because they didn't want to get jabbed and found alternative employment.

"The social care sector has lost probably around 65,000 care workers, at a time where they were already so short of staff."

Mr Sehgal said five staff had left previously as a result of the requirement, four of whom went to the NHS for jobs. About 95pc of his staff were vaccinated at the start of the year - most are now having their booster jabs.

He said: "The damage has been done.

"We need the government to step up and take measures to ensure the whole of social and health care is staffed adequately and not put obstacles in our way that are making people leave the sector.

"Care homes in Norfolk do not have the staff to safely look after new clients.

"The impact of what's going on in the social care sector is now feeding its way back into our local hospitals, particularly at a time coming up to winter, where we are facing perhaps the worst crisis I have ever seen in 20 years."

The managing director said some staff worked 70 to 80 hours last week to cover shifts but questioned how long this could continue before people are "physically and mentally burnt out".

He added: "The stress and anxiety caused is what concerns me most.

"The impact on existing staff as people leave the sector is horrendous.

"The burnout over the next six months - I'd hate to think what that's going to be."

Lorraine Dorrington, who runs Dorrington Care Homes in Watton, Dereham and Wells with her husband Steve, said that not only has the requirement affected their work force but it is also creating problems in recruiting staff.

Dorrington House, Dereham. Pictured are owners Steve and Lorraine Dorrington. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

She said one of her managers interviewed three people for roles at the home in Wells - all of whom have not yet been fully vaccinated.

She added: "Two have had the first vaccine and waiting on the second, and one has not had either vaccine yet.

"Although we have lost staff, it's now affecting recruiting. It's going to cause problems as we have to wait for people to be vaccinated."

Six staff in total across the homes have left, four were given their notice and one of them changed their mind.

Mrs Dorrington said: "The other three have had to leave, it was a very upsetting time, they were in tears.

"The people that we've lost have all gone out of the care sector. It is pretty catastrophic really."

The loss is also being felt by families of residents being cared for in homes in Norfolk.

A woman, who asked not to be named, said members of staff at a privately-run Norfolk care home who had a "huge impact" on her 88-year-old mum's wellbeing left their jobs on Wednesday.

She said: "Neither wanted to leave.

"There is a lot of emotion going on in the care homes and it's having a really detrimental effect on everyone's wellbeing because there aren't the staff around.

"The carers have hearts of gold and they need support and to be recognised for the job they do.

"They're an extension of your family, it's like losing a family member for the residents."

James Bullion, Norfolk County Council’s executive director of adult social services, said: “The situation is extremely worrying, not just for Norfolk but nationally too.

James Bullion, director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. Picture Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant

"There will need to be a huge effort to recruit people into the care sector, which has always proved to be a challenge.

"We’re already seeing the private care sector hand social care contracts back to the council, due to capacity issues and lack of staff.

"As winter progresses, I can see Adult Social Services having to deal with the perfect storm.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said it is working closely with local authorities and care homes providers to ensure there will "always be enough staff with the right skills to deliver high quality care".

They added: "Our message is clear - vaccines save lives and while staff and while staff and residents in care homes have been prioritised and the majority are now vaccinated, it is our responsibility to do everything we can to protect vulnerable people."