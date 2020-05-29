Search

Advanced search

Three further coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:22 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 29 May 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

A further three patients have died in hospitals across Norfolk after testing positive for coronavirus.

Among those announced on Friday, one death occurred at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and two at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

The James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston, reported no new deaths.

More: Coronavirus ‘R’ number for East of England could be falling

You may also want to watch:

Since the start of the pandemic, 376 people have died in Norfolk’s hospital from the virus.

It brings the number of deaths at the NNUH to 121, 143 at the QEH and 112 at the JPUH.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 328 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, while another two deaths were confirmed at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, bringing its total to 70.

NHS England confirmed a further 149 people with coronavirus have died, bringing the number of reported deaths in England now stands at 26,383.

Patients were aged between 35 and 101 years old, 11 of whom had no known underlying health condition.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farm worker died after losing control of his car on icy road

The crash happened on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Coronavirus ‘R’ number for East of England could be falling

Coronavirus testing at Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Award-winning restaurant opens for ‘posh ready meal’ takeaways

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Women in their 60s verbally abused in Norfolk town

Police are appealing for witnesses after two women in their 60s verbally abused in Westgate in Hunstanton.
Drive 24