Three further coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

A further three patients have died in hospitals across Norfolk after testing positive for coronavirus.

Among those announced on Friday, one death occurred at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and two at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

The James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston, reported no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, 376 people have died in Norfolk’s hospital from the virus.

It brings the number of deaths at the NNUH to 121, 143 at the QEH and 112 at the JPUH.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 328 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, while another two deaths were confirmed at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, bringing its total to 70.

NHS England confirmed a further 149 people with coronavirus have died, bringing the number of reported deaths in England now stands at 26,383.

Patients were aged between 35 and 101 years old, 11 of whom had no known underlying health condition.