Search

Advanced search

Video

NHS advice on coronavirus to be posted at top of internet searches

PUBLISHED: 08:01 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 10 March 2020

Government advice stresses the importance of personal hygiene to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Philip Toscano/PA News.

Government advice stresses the importance of personal hygiene to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Philip Toscano/PA News.

Official NHS guidance is to be displayed at the top of internet search results as part of measures to stop the spread of disinformation around Covid-19.

It comes as the NHS warns of the spread of misleading information around the coronavirus outbreak.

The health service has highlighted a fake account it had suspended from Twitter after it posed as a hospital and posted inaccurate information about coronavirus cases.

The account, claiming to be a hospital in Andover, Hampshire, falsely posted that it had received a number of patients with coronavirus-like symptoms before it was suspended by Twitter.

MORE: People with 'minor' cold symptoms could be asked to stay at home to help prevent spread of coronavirus

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust declined to comment on the account but the NHS said it was continuing to work with Twitter to remove false accounts and other misleading information.

In response and as part of a new range of features for internet platforms, the health service said it had worked with Google, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on ways to help promote 'good advice' when people were searching online for information.

Sir Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive, said: 'Ensuring the public has easy access to accurate NHS advice, however they search for it, not only will support people to take the right action but will also help the country's response to coronavirus.

'The NHS has already been battling coronavirus fake news, from working to take down false Twitter accounts to speaking out against misleading treatments being promoted by homeopaths online.

'It's right that social media platforms and search engines take any action so they can help ensure the public are directed to NHS advice first.'

He thanked NHS staff for 'caring for patients, testing thousands of worried people and taking calls from thousands more'.

The health service is also working with social media companies to verify more than 800 accounts belonging to NHS organisations including hospital trusts and other local groups.

MORE: Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

The range of new online tools will also include Knowledge Panels - prominent pop-out boxes of information - in Google search results on mobile devices.

The boxes are part of a new partnership between the NHS and Google, and will offer easy access to official information about more than 250 conditions, including Covid-19.

The Government has previously announced a new specialist unit that is working with social media firms to monitor platforms for misinformation and remove such content.

Related articles

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Never mind the bog rolls... here are five supermarket items I’d stockpile due to coronavirus

The good old fish finger, a freezer essential, and also great for a cheeky game of Jenga

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Family ‘sick to stomach’ as NHS calls TV report of son’s death a ‘malarkey’

Henry Curtis-Williams, who died in 2016 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family ‘sick to stomach’ as NHS calls TV report of son’s death a ‘malarkey’

Henry Curtis-Williams, who died in 2016 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Coronavirus: People with ‘minor’ cold symptoms could be asked to stay at home

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Witty speaks during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, in London, on the government's coronavirus action plan on Monday March 9, 2020. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Work on new £1m park ‘progressing well’

Work to turn Ness Point in Lowestoft into a landmark destination is continuing as the most easterly park in the UK is developed. Pictures: Mick Howes

Sofa firm DFS sees ‘footfall drop’ because of coronavirus

DFS in Norwich. Pic: Archant library
Drive 24