Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 16:03 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 08 March 2020
Two members of hospital staff are self-isolating after returning from abroad.
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said the staff are symptom free but remain at home as a precautionary measure.
The members of staff have not been to work and are following guidance.
Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in the UK, Public Health England produced a guide for health care providers and workers.
All staff who has travelled to or transited through a specified country or area and has returned to the UK in the past 14 days, are asked to notify their line manager and if necessary self-isolate depending on their location.
An NNUH spokesman said: "We are very closely following the Public Health England guidance for health care workers about coronavirus.
"Our two members of staff are symptom free but as a precautionary measure they are self isolating at home."
Anybody concerned about coronavirus, should go to NHS 111 online for more information.
