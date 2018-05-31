Search

Advanced search

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:03 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 08 March 2020

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Archant © 2018

Two members of hospital staff are self-isolating after returning from abroad.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said the staff are symptom free but remain at home as a precautionary measure.

The members of staff have not been to work and are following guidance.

You may also want to watch:

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in the UK, Public Health England produced a guide for health care providers and workers.

All staff who has travelled to or transited through a specified country or area and has returned to the UK in the past 14 days, are asked to notify their line manager and if necessary self-isolate depending on their location.

An NNUH spokesman said: "We are very closely following the Public Health England guidance for health care workers about coronavirus.

"Our two members of staff are symptom free but as a precautionary measure they are self isolating at home."

Anybody concerned about coronavirus, should go to NHS 111 online for more information.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Warm tributes paid to much-loved lorry driver who died in A47 crash

Tributes have been paid to lorry driver Calvin Beckett, the chairman of Toftwood Social Club. Picture: Archant

‘Do not avoid Norwich,’ says deputy health chief as 16 cases of coronavirus are confimed in East of England

The deputy medical officer has written a letter telling people not to avoid Norwich. Picture; Dan Grimmer

Signs of panic buying in Norfolk supermarkets due to coronavirus outbreak

Sarah Harding took a photo at the Tesco store in Harford when she and her daughter came across sparse shelves in the toilet roll section. Picture: Sarah Harding

Main Norwich road to close for seven months

Anglian Water is to close Salhouse Road for 27 weeks to install pipes to supply new developments. Picture: Google Street Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England bringing total to 23

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Signs of panic buying in Norfolk supermarkets due to coronavirus outbreak

Sarah Harding took a photo at the Tesco store in Harford when she and her daughter came across sparse shelves in the toilet roll section. Picture: Sarah Harding

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

School shut for deep clean after students became ill - but not linked to coronavirus

Cromer Academy, ran by the Inspiration Trust, will be closed on Monday, March 9 for a deep clean after students became ill last week. Pictures: Cromer AcademyAngela Sharpe Photography

Warm tributes paid to much-loved lorry driver who died in A47 crash

Tributes have been paid to lorry driver Calvin Beckett, the chairman of Toftwood Social Club. Picture: Archant
Drive 24