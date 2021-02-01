Three more large scale vaccine centres to open in Norfolk

Published: 5:00 AM February 1, 2021

More large scale Covid-19 immunisation centres are due to be launched in the region in the coming days as part of the biggest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS.

So far, the area has 26 different sites offering jabs to protect against coronavirus, including Norfolk's three main hospitals.

There are also 21 primary care network sites such as GP surgeries and community buildings, one large vaccination centre at Castle Quarter in Norwich, and a single pharmacy in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

It has been announced Norfolk is to get further vaccination centres in the coming days at King's Lynn, Attleborough and North Walsham.

One will also open in Wisbech.

Dr David Vickers, medical director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust which is co-ordinating delivery of the large vaccination centres across Norfolk and Waveney said: “We are delighted to be launching large vaccination centres in King's Lynn, Attleborough and North Walsham; joining the centre already successfully delivering this life saving vaccination at the Castle Quarter Shopping Centre in Norwich. Further centres will roll out in the coming weeks."

Dr Vickers thanked staff and volunteers for their "incredible hard work" as well as those that have allowed the venues to be used.

The new centres will be located at:

Kings Lynn Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place, Kings Lynn, Norfolk, PE30 1JW from Monday 1 February 2021

Connaught Hall, Station Road, Attleborough, Norfolk from February 3

North Walsham Community Centre, New Road, North Walsham, Norfolk from February 6

Unit 55 (former supermarket), Horsefair Shopping Centre, Churchill Road, Wisbech, from February 5

The announcement comes just days after Melanie Craig, head of Norfolk and Waveney's immunisation programme had pledged a larger pool of vaccination hubs over the coming weeks.

She said: “NHS staff are doing an incredible job to deliver what it is the largest vaccination programme in our history, at the same time as providing vital services for people who need our care.

"A significant number of Norfolk and Waveney’s most vulnerable patients have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and this new centre will accelerate progress even further."

Letters are being sent out by the national booking service to people in the priority groups as determined by the national Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) who live up to a 45 minute drive from the centres, inviting them to book an appointment at their closest Centre either online or over the phone.















